Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.01.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday, November 3rd
Citizen at Soundwell
Saturday, November 4th
Switchfoot at The Complex
ZHU at The Union Event Center
The Jonas Brothers at Maverik Center
Sunday, November 5th
John Mayer at Delta Center
On Sale Friday at 10am –
- Taylor Night Saturday, January 27 at The Depot (18+)
- New Kids on The Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff – USANA – June 29th
- Creed – 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven – USANA – September 6th.
- Iron Maiden – Future Past Tour – October 18, Delta Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Ballet West’s The Firebird at Capitol Theater 11/03/11/11 – Link
Cirque Italia Water Circus at White Ball Park 11/03-11/05 – Link
Friday, November 3rd
Deer Tick at Commonwealth Room – Link
Zach Nugent’s Dead Set at The State Room – Link
THE FREAKSHOW feat. JIMBO at Metro Music Hall – Link
Saturday, November 4th
ALO at Commonwealth Room – Link
Cam Cole at The State Room – Link
Styx at Eccles Theater – Link
Sunday, November 5th
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (K-UTE Event) at Commonwealth Room – Link