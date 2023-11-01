Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.01.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Live Nation Events

Friday, November 3rd

Citizen at Soundwell

Saturday, November 4th

Switchfoot at The Complex

ZHU at The Union Event Center

The Jonas Brothers at Maverik Center

Sunday, November 5th

John Mayer at Delta Center

On Sale Friday at 10am –

Taylor Night Saturday, January 27 at The Depot (18+)

New Kids on The Block with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff – USANA – June 29th

Creed – 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven – USANA – September 6 th .

Iron Maiden – Future Past Tour – October 18, Delta Center

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Ballet West’s The Firebird at Capitol Theater 11/03/11/11 – Link

Cirque Italia Water Circus at White Ball Park 11/03-11/05 – Link

Friday, November 3rd

Deer Tick at Commonwealth Room – Link

Zach Nugent’s Dead Set at The State Room – Link

THE FREAKSHOW feat. JIMBO at Metro Music Hall – Link

Saturday, November 4th

ALO at Commonwealth Room – Link

Cam Cole at The State Room – Link

Styx at Eccles Theater – Link

Sunday, November 5th

Pigeons Playing Ping Pong (K-UTE Event) at Commonwealth Room – Link