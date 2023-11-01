Boner of the Day for November 1st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: WE WANTED A PLACE BURSTING WITH CHARM, NOT BURSTING WITH BATS.
A group of females booked an Airbnb rental at a Victorian-style home nicknamed “The Castle” in Alpena, Michigan to celebrate their 50th high school reunion. The celebration turned into a nightmare on the 4th night due to a swarm of bats. Bats were entangled in some of the renters hair, and a few of them were bitten. A lawsuit is now being filed against Airbnb. The attorney representing the renters, stated in a press release, “This is every renter’s worst nightmare. What was supposed to be a fun vacation turned into a house of horror for my clients. No one expects to be attacked by a horde of bats. This played out like a scene from a Halloween horror movie.”
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: I AM SADDENED AND, OH…MMM DISAPPOINTED TOO.
Retired republican North Dakota state senator, Ray Holmberg, is charged with traveling to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor and with receiving images depicting child sexual abuse. Prosecutors stated Holmberg traveled out of the country multiple times from June 2011 to November 2016 to pay a minor for sex. Former North Dakota Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner said, “Here’s a situation where a man was a public servant, and did a lot of positive things for the state of North Dakota, and now, I don’t know what’s going to come of this thing, but this really neutralizes all the good.” Holmberg was a member of the senate for more than 45 years.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #3: WE HAVE FINALLY DETERMINED, AFTER 4 BUS FIRES, THAT THE DRIVER IS RESPONSIBLE.
A Granite school bus driver, Michael Ford, was arrested for starting 4 fires on a school bus intentionally. A school district statement reads, “Mr. Ford has been linked to a previous incident in February of 2022, when a bus he was driving with secondary students, started to have smoke in the dashboard area of the bus. The bus was pulled over in the neighborhood and students were able to evacuate through the regular doors.” April 2023, video evidence surfaced showing Ford lighting electrical components under the dashboard. Arresting documents stated, “The suspect continued driving the bus, looking down several times at smoke and intermittently visible flames.”
via Fox 13