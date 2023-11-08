Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.08.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Live Nation Events

Friday, November 10th

Citizen at Soundwell 

Saturday, November 11th

The Cat Empire at The Depot

Slander at The Union Event Center

Mega64 at Urban Lounge

On Sale Friday at 10am – 

  • Randy Rainbow February 24 at Kingsbury Hall
  • Taylor Acorn April 27 at Soundwell
  • Holly Humberstone May 21 at Soundwell
  • Charlotte Sands March 22 at Soundwell
  • Chris Renzema April 27 at The Depot
  • Andrew Cushin May 14 at Kilby Court
  • Hootie & the Blowfish – Summer Camp with Trucks Tour – Collective Soul – Edwin McCain

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link 

THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE at the Gateway through Jan 28thLink 

Ballet West’s The Firebird at Capitol Theater 11/03/11/11 – Link 

Utah Grizzlies vs. Wichita Thunder at Maverik Center – Link 

Salt Lake Fall Home Expo 2023 at Mountain America Expo Center 11/10-11/12 – Link 

Friday, November 10th

The Band of Heathens at The State Room – Link 

Mutiny Music Collective Presents: BENDA at Soundwell – Link 

Saturday, November 11th

Brothers Comatose at Commonwealth Room – Link 

Madison Ryann Ward at The State Room – Link 

Royal & the Serpent at Soundwell – Link 

2023 Veterans Day at Utah’s Hogle Zoo (Military Appreciation) – Link 

Sunday, November 12th

We Came as Romans at the Complex – Link 

2023 Hanukkah Market at I.J. and Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center – Link 

Farmers Markets

2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 

