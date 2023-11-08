Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.08.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, November 10th

Citizen at Soundwell

Saturday, November 11th

The Cat Empire at The Depot

Slander at The Union Event Center

Mega64 at Urban Lounge

On Sale Friday at 10am –

Randy Rainbow February 24 at Kingsbury Hall

Taylor Acorn April 27 at Soundwell

Holly Humberstone May 21 at Soundwell

Charlotte Sands March 22 at Soundwell

Chris Renzema April 27 at The Depot

Andrew Cushin May 14 at Kilby Court

Hootie & the Blowfish – Summer Camp with Trucks Tour – Collective Soul – Edwin McCain

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE at the Gateway through Jan 28th – Link

Ballet West’s The Firebird at Capitol Theater 11/03/11/11 – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Wichita Thunder at Maverik Center – Link

Salt Lake Fall Home Expo 2023 at Mountain America Expo Center 11/10-11/12 – Link

Friday, November 10th

The Band of Heathens at The State Room – Link

Mutiny Music Collective Presents: BENDA at Soundwell – Link

Saturday, November 11th

Brothers Comatose at Commonwealth Room – Link

Madison Ryann Ward at The State Room – Link

Royal & the Serpent at Soundwell – Link

2023 Veterans Day at Utah’s Hogle Zoo (Military Appreciation) – Link

Sunday, November 12th

We Came as Romans at the Complex – Link

2023 Hanukkah Market at I.J. and Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center – Link

Farmers Markets

2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link