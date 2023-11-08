Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 11.08.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday, November 10th
Citizen at Soundwell
Saturday, November 11th
The Cat Empire at The Depot
Slander at The Union Event Center
Mega64 at Urban Lounge
On Sale Friday at 10am –
- Randy Rainbow February 24 at Kingsbury Hall
- Taylor Acorn April 27 at Soundwell
- Holly Humberstone May 21 at Soundwell
- Charlotte Sands March 22 at Soundwell
- Chris Renzema April 27 at The Depot
- Andrew Cushin May 14 at Kilby Court
- Hootie & the Blowfish – Summer Camp with Trucks Tour – Collective Soul – Edwin McCain
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE at the Gateway through Jan 28th – Link
Ballet West’s The Firebird at Capitol Theater 11/03/11/11 – Link
Utah Grizzlies vs. Wichita Thunder at Maverik Center – Link
Salt Lake Fall Home Expo 2023 at Mountain America Expo Center 11/10-11/12 – Link
Friday, November 10th
The Band of Heathens at The State Room – Link
Mutiny Music Collective Presents: BENDA at Soundwell – Link
Saturday, November 11th
Brothers Comatose at Commonwealth Room – Link
Madison Ryann Ward at The State Room – Link
Royal & the Serpent at Soundwell – Link
2023 Veterans Day at Utah’s Hogle Zoo (Military Appreciation) – Link
Sunday, November 12th
We Came as Romans at the Complex – Link
2023 Hanukkah Market at I.J. and Jeanne Wagner Jewish Community Center – Link
Farmers Markets
2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link