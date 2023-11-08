Boner of the Day for November 8th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: MAYBE YOU SHOULD JUST MIND YOUR BUSINESS TIMBO.
Music producer and artist, Timbaland, is getting slammed on X, for some comments he made about Britney Spears. Spears has recently released a memoir, The Woman in Me , and in it there is talk of her relationship with singer Justin Timberlake. Timbaland and Timberlake are friends, so when Timbaland found out about what was written in the memoir, he publicly told Timberlake to “put a muzzle on that”. Fans of Spears became upset from this comment full of misogyny, but also in consideration of Spears past.
via Page Six
Boner Candidate #2: AN UNUSUAL POLITICAL STATEMENT.
In Birmingham, England, there have been apparent protests for the Israel-HAMAS conflict going on right now, in favor for the liberation of Palestine. When you think protests you think standing with signs or even going on strike. But not this time. This time, boxes of live mice dyed the color of the Palestine flag have been released into two different McDonald’s restaurants. There was a suspect arrested who has since been released on bail. However, now there is a second suspect in custody.
via BBC News
Boner Candidate #3: HATRED, HATRED, HATRED.
A woman in Indiana has been arrested for allegedly crashing her car into a building after seeing the Star of David on it. She is being charged with criminal recklessness. There were people in the building at the time, but no one was injured. When asked about why she did it and if it was on purpose, she replied that she did do it on purpose and was doing it for the people of Palestine. The FBI are now involved and are furthering their investigation with local law enforcement. They are taking any threats involving the Israel-HAMAS crisis very seriously.
via Fox 13
In Lyon, France, a Jewish woman was found to have been stabbed twice while in her home, along with a swastika being spray painted on her door. The woman is in serious but non-life threatening condition. They haven’t found the perpetrator in this crime yet, but are looking at this as an attempted murder and hate crime. Since the first week of October, when HAMAS attacked Israel, there have been 857 antisemitic attacks in France alone. Another attack that has happened was a 13-year-old Jewish boy was attacked by three people in Lyon, France as well. According to Anne-Sophie Sebban-Becache, director of the American Jewish Committee’s Paris branch, antisemitic attacks have increased by 8% since the beginning of the Israel-HAMAS conflict over the past month.
via JNS