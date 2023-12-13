Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 12.13.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday, December 15th

Jessica Audiffred at The Depot (21+)

Saturday, December 16th

Exodus at The Depot (21+)

Sunday, December 17th

Aqua at The Depot

Live Nation Events

On Sale Friday at 10am –

Intervals and Hail the Sun – March 14 at The Depot The Veronicas – April 9 at The Complex Black Veil Brides – April 28 at The Depot



On sale Friday at noon:

Sarah McLachlan with Feist – June 6 – USANA 30th Anniversary Tour of Fumbling

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE at the Gateway through Jan 28th – Link

Christmas in Color 2023 11.17 – 12.30 at Bastian Agricultural Center – Link

2023 Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary through 12/32 – Link

Temple Square Christmas Lights 2023 through 01/01 – Link

Festival of the Seas 2023 at Living Planet Aquarium – through 12/24 – Link

2023 International Market at Utah Fairgrounds 12/08-12/10 – Link

Ballet West’s The Nutcracker 2023 at Capitol Theater 12/08-12/27 – Link

Friday, December 15th

A Kurt Bestor Christmas with Special Guest David Archuleta at Eccles Theater – Link

Steely Dead at Commonwealth Room – Link

Truce in Blood at the Depot – Link

Saturday, December 16th

A Kurt Bestor Christmas with Special Guest David Archuleta at Eccles Theater – Link

Christmas Jam at the Commonwealth Room – Link

Jimmy Rockstar’s 42nd Birthday Bash at the State Room – Link

Breakfast with Santa at Discovery Gateway Childrens Museum – Link

2023 SoJo Santa Sprint at Mulligan’s Golf Course – Link

The Official Christmas Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link

Farmers Markets

2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link