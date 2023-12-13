Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 12.13.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday, December 15th
- Jessica Audiffred at The Depot (21+)
Saturday, December 16th
- Exodus at The Depot (21+)
Sunday, December 17th
- Aqua at The Depot
Live Nation Events
On Sale Friday at 10am –
-
- Intervals and Hail the Sun – March 14 at The Depot
- The Veronicas – April 9 at The Complex
- Black Veil Brides – April 28 at The Depot
On sale Friday at noon:
- Sarah McLachlan with Feist – June 6 – USANA 30th Anniversary Tour of Fumbling
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE at the Gateway through Jan 28th – Link
Christmas in Color 2023 11.17 – 12.30 at Bastian Agricultural Center – Link
2023 Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary through 12/32 – Link
Temple Square Christmas Lights 2023 through 01/01 – Link
Festival of the Seas 2023 at Living Planet Aquarium – through 12/24 – Link
2023 International Market at Utah Fairgrounds 12/08-12/10 – Link
Ballet West’s The Nutcracker 2023 at Capitol Theater 12/08-12/27 – Link
Friday, December 15th
A Kurt Bestor Christmas with Special Guest David Archuleta at Eccles Theater – Link
Steely Dead at Commonwealth Room – Link
Truce in Blood at the Depot – Link
Saturday, December 16th
A Kurt Bestor Christmas with Special Guest David Archuleta at Eccles Theater – Link
Christmas Jam at the Commonwealth Room – Link
Jimmy Rockstar’s 42nd Birthday Bash at the State Room – Link
Breakfast with Santa at Discovery Gateway Childrens Museum – Link
2023 SoJo Santa Sprint at Mulligan’s Golf Course – Link
The Official Christmas Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link
Farmers Markets
2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link