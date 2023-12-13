Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 12.13.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday, December 15th

  • Jessica Audiffred at The Depot (21+)

Saturday, December 16th

  • Exodus at The Depot (21+)

Sunday, December 17th

  • Aqua at The Depot

Live Nation Events

On Sale Friday at 10am – 

    • Intervals and Hail the Sun – March 14 at The Depot
    • The Veronicas – April 9 at The Complex
    • Black Veil Brides – April 28 at The Depot

On sale Friday at noon:

  • Sarah McLachlan with Feist – June 6 – USANA 30th Anniversary Tour of Fumbling

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link 

THE FRIENDS EXPERIENCE at the Gateway through Jan 28thLink 

Christmas in Color 2023 11.17 – 12.30 at Bastian Agricultural Center – Link 

2023 Lightwalk at Tracy Aviary through 12/32 – Link 

Temple Square Christmas Lights 2023 through 01/01 – Link 

Festival of the Seas 2023 at Living Planet Aquarium – through 12/24 – Link 

2023 International Market at Utah Fairgrounds 12/08-12/10 – Link 

Ballet West’s The Nutcracker 2023 at Capitol Theater 12/08-12/27 – Link 

Friday, December 15th

A Kurt Bestor Christmas with Special Guest David Archuleta at Eccles Theater – Link 

Steely Dead at Commonwealth Room – Link 

Truce in Blood at the Depot – Link 

Saturday, December 16th

A Kurt Bestor Christmas with Special Guest David Archuleta at Eccles Theater – Link 

Christmas Jam at the Commonwealth Room – Link 

Jimmy Rockstar’s 42nd Birthday Bash at the State Room – Link 

Breakfast with Santa at Discovery Gateway Childrens Museum – Link 

2023 SoJo Santa Sprint at Mulligan’s Golf Course – Link 

The Official Christmas Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link 

 

Farmers Markets

2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 

