Boner of the Day for December 13th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: IS THAT A PRAIRIE DOG IN YOUR PANTS OR ARE YOU JUST GLAD TO SEE ME?
Smuggling animals is already a tricky enough task, let alone trying to hide two otters, and a prairie dog in your pants to get through airport security. Thailand authorities were speechless when apprehending the individual who though they would get away with it. Once authorities noticed a giant bulge coming for the defendants waist they referred him to the x-ray station. That’s where they found all these little critters wriggling around in his trousers. The man was detained after the animals were released from his trousers.
via NY Post
Boner Candidate #2: ROGUE DRUG COPS
A deep diving investigation has Brad Gilmore, an instructor with Street Cop Training, a private police training company at the center of said investigation. Brad said in footage provided from the comptrollers report, “I hit 15 kilos. I hit $300,000.” The report found that instructors with Street Cop Training, have been teaching with lewd, discriminatory, and sexist language. Street Cop is one of the nation’s largest private police training companies. In a 6 day seminar, footage shows instructors referring to women as “whores”, mocking the L.G.B.T.Q community, racist slurs, and even certain religions.
via NY Times
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: WHY HAVEN’T THE POLICE STOPPED HER FROM HARRASSING A FAMILY? GOOD QUESTION .
Disturbing videos coming from a Midvale family shows a woman harassing their family multiple times. She has been screaming racial slurs, cursing at the family, and not only at the parents, but their children as well. The family has reached out to police multiple times, as well has the board for their HOA, and nothing has been done about it. Midvale City Mayor, Mayor Marcus Stevenson reacted, “It’s hard to describe how disgusted I feel learning that one of our Midvale families is living in a situation where they are dealing with regular racist tirades and feeling their safety is at risk. To be clear, racism has no place in our community. Everyone should feel welcomed here, and our community’s actions should back that up.”
via Fox 13
