Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.07.2024

Saturday the 10th:
- Magic City Hippies at The Depot (21+)
On sale Friday at 10am:
- The Talbott Brothers – April 25 at Soundwell
- Hunter Hayes -April 26 at The Depot
- Erra – May 20 at The Complex
- Frank Turner -June 5 at The Depot
- Lamb of God/Mastodon – August 27 at The Great Saltair Amphitheater
- Stevie Nicks – May 27 – Delta Center
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Swan Lake at Capitol Theater 2/09-2/17 – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link
Friday the 9th:
Saturday the 10th:
- Big Richard with Madeline Hawthorne at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Lil Skies live at The Complex – Link
- SLUG MAG’s 35th Anniversary Party at Urban Lounge – Link
- 2024 Cupids Chase 5k Salt Lake City at Sugar House Park – Link
- 2024 Lunar New Year Lion Dance at Discover Gateway – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link