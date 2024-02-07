Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.07.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 10th:

Magic City Hippies at The Depot (21+)

On sale Friday at 10am:

The Talbott Brothers – April 25 at Soundwell

Hunter Hayes -April 26 at The Depot

Erra – May 20 at The Complex

Frank Turner -June 5 at The Depot

Lamb of God/Mastodon – August 27 at The Great Saltair Amphitheater

Stevie Nicks – May 27 – Delta Center

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Swan Lake at Capitol Theater 2/09-2/17 – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link

Friday the 9th:

Wildflowers -The Songs of Tom Petty at the State Room – Link

SOJA live at The Complex – Link

Saturday the 10th:

Big Richard with Madeline Hawthorne at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Lil Skies live at The Complex – Link

SLUG MAG’s 35th Anniversary Party at Urban Lounge – Link

2024 Cupids Chase 5k Salt Lake City at Sugar House Park – Link

2024 Lunar New Year Lion Dance at Discover Gateway – Link

