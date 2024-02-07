Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 2.07.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 10th:

  • Magic City Hippies at The Depot (21+)

On sale Friday at 10am:

  •  The Talbott Brothers – April 25 at Soundwell
  • Hunter Hayes -April 26 at The Depot
  • Erra – May 20 at The Complex
  • Frank Turner -June 5 at The Depot
  • Lamb of God/Mastodon – August 27 at The Great Saltair Amphitheater
  • Stevie Nicks – May 27 – Delta Center

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Swan Lake at Capitol Theater 2/09-2/17 – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Idaho Steelheads at Maverik Center – Link 

Friday the 9th:   

  • Wildflowers -The Songs of Tom Petty at the State Room – Link 
  • SOJA live at The Complex – Link 

Saturday the 10th:    

  • Big Richard with Madeline Hawthorne at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Lil Skies live at The Complex – Link 
  • SLUG MAG’s 35th Anniversary Party at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • 2024 Cupids Chase 5k Salt Lake City at Sugar House Park – Link 
  • 2024 Lunar New Year Lion Dance at Discover Gateway – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
