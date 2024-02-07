Boner of the Day for February 7th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: HEY LADY, NO ONE WANTS TO SEE THAT
After being on a Frontier Airlines flight going to Philadelphia, a woman by the name of Dulce Huertas has been charged federally with with indecent exposure, interference with flight crew and members, and assault. Dulce had a meltdown and pulled her pants and underwear down in front of everyone, claiming she had to use the bathroom. She did this as the flight arrived at the gate in Philadelphia. The federal complaint flight report read, ” [She then] pulled down her pants and underwear down as she squatted as if to urinate in the aisle.”
Boner Candidate #2: QUICK. HIDE THE STATISTICS ABOUT WATER USE AT GOLF COURSES.
In the past few years in Utah, there has been an effort to save the Great Salt Lake and getting water back into it. There is a program for farmers offering them money to switch to different kinds of irrigation and watering systems to help conserve water, to which can later be sent to the lake. But, recent findings have shown not as much water that has been being conserved for the lake is actually making it there. One place much of that water is going to is golf courses. “The one big water user that we’ve missed and don’t fully understand is our golf courses…The golf courses have all really objected to someone digging into their practice because they own the water right? They have the ability to use it. They’re concerned about somebody questioning the right and they have a right to use it,” said Senator Dan McCay. Senator McCay is issuing a bill that is holding the water usage at golf courses a “protected record” from here on out. Senator McCay then added, “Sprinkler shaming is a real issue. What I know is everybody would like to know more about somebody else’s business.”
Boner Candidate #3: THAT YOU ARE NOT JAPANESE ENOUGH IS ONE THING BUT THE FACT THAT YOU ARE A LIAR IS QUITE ANOTHER
Karolina Shiino, winner of the Miss Japan pageant, has sparked some controversy over the fact that she was born in Ukraine to parents also from Ukraine. Shiino moved to Japan when she was five and became a citizen of Japan in 2022. However, many people are upset that a white woman has been declared the face of Japan and is representing Japanese women and beauty. ” I live as a Japanese person, but there have been racial barriers and many instances where I wasn’t accepted. I’m just filled with so much gratitude that I have really been accepted as a Japanese person today,” said Shiino in her acceptance speech in Japanese. However, on top of that, Shiino was having an affair with a married man at the time of the pageant, and Shiino claimed she ended the affair once she found out the man was married, but that was later found out to be false. This caused her to have to return the title of Miss Japan after the affair was discovered by press. “I am truly sorry for the huge trouble I have caused and for betraying those who supported me,” Shiino wrote on social media.
