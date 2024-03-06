Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.06.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 8th

The Young Dubliners – Friday, March 8 – The Depot (21+)

Saturday the 9th

Marc E Bassy at Soundwell

Clash of the Classics: CCR vs Fleetwood Mac at The Depot

LANY at Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

Madball – Friday, May 24 at Kilby Court

Motion City Soundtrack – June 16 at The Depot

TK Kirkland – Saturday, October 5 at The Depot (18+)

Whitney Cummings – Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Depot (21+)

Barbie – The Movie in Concert – July 18 – Utah First

Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid – August 15 – Utah First

Cage the Elephant w/Young the Giant – June 20 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link

Friday the 8th

Dancing with the Stars: Live 2024 Tour! At Eccles Theater – Link

Margo Cilker at The State Room – Link

Get Lucky at Saltair – Link

Saturday the 9th

Encore – A Musical Review at Eccles Theater – Link

Albert Cummings at The State Room – Link

Get Lucky at Saltair – Link

