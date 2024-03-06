Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.06.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 8th
- The Young Dubliners – Friday, March 8 – The Depot (21+)
Saturday the 9th
- Marc E Bassy at Soundwell
- Clash of the Classics: CCR vs Fleetwood Mac at The Depot
- LANY at Delta Center
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Madball – Friday, May 24 at Kilby Court
- Motion City Soundtrack – June 16 at The Depot
- TK Kirkland – Saturday, October 5 at The Depot (18+)
- Whitney Cummings – Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Depot (21+)
- Barbie – The Movie in Concert – July 18 – Utah First
- Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid – August 15 – Utah First
- Cage the Elephant w/Young the Giant – June 20 – Utah First
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link
Friday the 8th
- Dancing with the Stars: Live 2024 Tour! At Eccles Theater – Link
- Margo Cilker at The State Room – Link
- Get Lucky at Saltair – Link
Saturday the 9th
- Encore – A Musical Review at Eccles Theater – Link
- Albert Cummings at The State Room – Link
- Get Lucky at Saltair – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link