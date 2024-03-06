Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.06.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 8th 

  • The Young Dubliners – Friday, March 8 – The Depot (21+)

Saturday the 9th

  • Marc E Bassy at Soundwell
  • Clash of the Classics: CCR vs Fleetwood Mac at The Depot
  • LANY at Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Madball – Friday, May 24 at Kilby Court
  • Motion City Soundtrack – June 16 at The Depot
  • TK Kirkland – Saturday, October 5 at The Depot (18+)
  • Whitney Cummings – Saturday, Nov. 2 at The Depot (21+)
  • Barbie – The Movie in Concert – July 18 – Utah First
  • Dirty Heads & Slightly Stoopid – August 15 – Utah First
  • Cage the Elephant w/Young the Giant – June 20 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Rapid City Rush at Maverik Center – Link 

Friday the 8th   

  • Dancing with the Stars: Live 2024 Tour! At Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Margo Cilker at The State Room – Link 
  • Get Lucky at SaltairLink 

Saturday the 9th    

  • Encore – A Musical Review at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Albert Cummings at The State Room – Link 
  • Get Lucky at SaltairLink 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
