Boner of the Day for March 6th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I JUST WANTED TO GO TO SLEEP
A man in Orem, Utah named Shane Dee Laursen has been charged with “causing a catastrophe” after this weekend at a local hotel. Laursen had taken the fire alarm off the wall in his hotel room, causing an alarm to go off the fire sprinklers to flood the room. The fire department came to the false alarm and disabled the sprinklers. However, when the fire department arrived to the flooded room, Laursen was not there. When police contacted him, Laursen said he had dismantled the fire alarm because he just wanted to sleep. Laursen was arrested and later found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and THC.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: THIS IS AMERICA. WE SPEAK ENGLISH HERE.
Anthony Hudson, who is running for the U.S. House, recently posted a video to social media voicing his opinion on voting processes and policies. “You see, this is America, and we speak English. If you’re not a citizen, you don’t vote, and if you are an American citizen, you need to be able to speak English to be able to vote. We’re not going to waste taxpayer dollars on translations of our ballots. You need to learn how to speak in our language if you’re going to be a citizen of this country,” said Hudson. Hudson posted the video in response to Chinese immigrant, Kelly Wong, being put on San Francisco Election’s Commission.
via Raw Story
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: THIS MONSTER COULD BE THE NEXT GOV. OF NORTH CAROLINA
The current lieutenant governor of North Carolina, Mark Robinson, is Republican and running against Josh Stein, who is a Democrat, in the general election. Robinson has said and posted many hurtful and conspiracy centered things before. Many including things about abortion, Jewish people, the Holocaust, Barack Obama, the Civil Rights Movement and more. For example about his opinion on the #MeToo Movement, Robinson said, “They’re starting a new movement called ‘dressing in see thru, ultra-tight, breast bearing whore dresses to protest sexual harassment.” Robinson also said, “There is no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality or any of that filth. And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me about it.”
via Slate