Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 3.20.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 22nd

  • Charlotte Sands at Soundwell
  • Kim Dracula at The Depot

Saturday the 23rd

  • Chelsea Wolfe at The Depot (21+)

 

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Northlane – July 24 – The Complex
  • d4vd – June 22 – The Depot
  • Hatebreed – October 22 -The Complex
  • A Day to Remember – The Story So Far – Four Year Strong – Scowl – July 21 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  •  Chris Hardwick at Wise Guys – Fri & Sat – Link 

Friday the 22nd  

  • Dungeons & Dragons Comedy at Why Kiki – Link 
  • Utah Royals vs North Carolina Courage – Link 

Saturday the 23rd    

  • Warriors of Epilepsy Gala at Little America Hotel – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
