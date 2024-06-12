Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.12.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 14th:
- Leo Skepi Friday at The Depot (16+)
- Janet Jackson w/Nelly at Utah First Credit Union Amp
Saturday the 15th:
- Say Anything at The Depot (sold out)
Sunday the 16th:
- Motion City Soundtrack at The Depot
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Joshua Bassett August 28 at Sandy Amphitheater
- Ski Mask the Slump God August 9 at The Complex
- Anthony Green September 10 at Urban Lounge
- JORDY October 29 at Kilby Court
- TRAVIS February 5 at The Depot
- Sarah Silverman January 3 at Kingsbury Hall
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Repo Genetic Opera and Hedwig and the Angry Inch
- 2024 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at the Fair grounds – Link
- Drunken Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor – Link
- Nick Swardson at Wise Guys – Link
Friday the 14th:
- UTAH BLUES SOCIETY PRESENTS; Utah Blues Festival at The Gallivan Center – Link
- Salt Lake City: A Love Story (10 Year Anniversary) with special guest Josaleigh Pollett at The State Room – Link
Saturday the 15th:
- UTAH BLUES SOCIETY PRESENTS; Utah Blues Festival at The Gallivan Center – Link
- 2024 Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration and Benefit Concert at the Gateway – Link
- Juneteenth Celebration and Butterfly Release at Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum – Link
- SLUG Mag’s Brewstillery 2024 at Art Space City Center – Link
- Squeetch Crafts and Drafts at Kiito’s Brewery – Link
Sunday the 16th:
- Snowbird’s Father’s Day BBQ – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link