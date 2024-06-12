Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.12.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 14th: 

  • Leo Skepi Friday at The Depot (16+)
  • Janet Jackson w/Nelly at Utah First Credit Union Amp

Saturday the 15th: 

  • Say Anything at The Depot (sold out)

Sunday the 16th: 

  • Motion City Soundtrack at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Joshua Bassett August 28 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • Ski Mask the Slump God August 9 at The Complex
  • Anthony Green September 10 at Urban Lounge
  • JORDY October 29 at Kilby Court
  • TRAVIS February 5 at The Depot
  • Sarah Silverman January 3 at Kingsbury Hall

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 
  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link 
  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: Repo Genetic Opera and Hedwig and the Angry Inch
  • 2024 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at the Fair grounds – Link 
  • Drunken Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor – Link 
  • Nick Swardson at Wise Guys – Link 

Friday the 14th:

  • UTAH BLUES SOCIETY PRESENTS; Utah Blues Festival at The Gallivan Center – Link 
  • Salt Lake City: A Love Story (10 Year Anniversary) with special guest Josaleigh Pollett at The State Room – Link 

Saturday the 15th:   

  • UTAH BLUES SOCIETY PRESENTS; Utah Blues Festival at The Gallivan Center – Link 
  • 2024 Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration and Benefit Concert at the Gateway – Link 
  • Juneteenth Celebration and Butterfly Release at Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum – Link 
  • SLUG Mag’s Brewstillery 2024 at Art Space City Center – Link 
  • Squeetch Crafts and Drafts at Kiito’s Brewery – Link 

Sunday the 16th: 

  • Snowbird’s Father’s Day BBQ – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
