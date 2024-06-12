Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.12.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 14th:

Leo Skepi Friday at The Depot (16+)

Janet Jackson w/Nelly at Utah First Credit Union Amp

Saturday the 15th:

Say Anything at The Depot (sold out)

Sunday the 16th:

Motion City Soundtrack at The Depot

On sale Friday at 10am:

Joshua Bassett August 28 at Sandy Amphitheater

Ski Mask the Slump God August 9 at The Complex

Anthony Green September 10 at Urban Lounge

JORDY October 29 at Kilby Court

TRAVIS February 5 at The Depot

Sarah Silverman January 3 at Kingsbury Hall

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link

Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: Repo Genetic Opera and Hedwig and the Angry Inch

2024 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at the Fair grounds – Link

Drunken Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor – Link

Nick Swardson at Wise Guys – Link

Friday the 14th:

UTAH BLUES SOCIETY PRESENTS; Utah Blues Festival at The Gallivan Center – Link

Salt Lake City: A Love Story (10 Year Anniversary) with special guest Josaleigh Pollett at The State Room – Link

Saturday the 15th:

UTAH BLUES SOCIETY PRESENTS; Utah Blues Festival at The Gallivan Center – Link

2024 Salt Lake Juneteenth Celebration and Benefit Concert at the Gateway – Link

Juneteenth Celebration and Butterfly Release at Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum – Link

SLUG Mag’s Brewstillery 2024 at Art Space City Center – Link

Squeetch Crafts and Drafts at Kiito’s Brewery – Link

Sunday the 16th:

Snowbird’s Father’s Day BBQ – Link

Farmers Markets