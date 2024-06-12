Boner of the Day for June 12th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: THERE’S NUDE BEACHES IN FLORIDA, RIGHT?
A Florida man has been charged with exposing himself and resisting police in an RV park this past Sunday. The man, Rolf Braun, was seen by witnesses allegedly walking around naked by his RV in nothing but a t-shirt as a pair of shorts, which didn’t cover anything. When arrested, Braun said he was nude because, “there are nude beaches in Florida so he can be nude in his neighborhood.”
via Fox 35 Orlando
Boner Candidate #2: THE LEAD SINGER OF THE 4 TOPS? SURE YOU ARE.
Alexander Morris, lead singer of the Four Tops, filed a lawsuit alleging he was discriminated against and put into a restraining jacket at a hospital in Detroit. Morris went to the hospital with chest pain and was having trouble breathing but was put in a restraining jacket and ordered to undergo a psychological exam after hospital staff didn’t believe he was a celebrity. The hospital offered Morris a $25 gift card for the incident and have come out with a statement saying, “We remain committed to honoring human dignity and acting with integrity and compassion for all persons and the community. We do not condone racial discrimination of any kind. We will not comment on pending litigation.”
via The Guardian
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: WELL, THEY SERVE FOOD AT A STRIP CLUB, DON’T THEY?
U.S. Senate candidate Royce White was recently on The David Pakman Show, where he was asked about spending campaign money at a strip club. “Your claim is there were filings which said you spent campaign funds at a strip club, but they were incorrect filings?” said Pakman. “No they didn’t say I spent the funds at a strip club, or let’s say, they didn’t say I spent the funds on strippers,” replied White. “But it was spent at a strip club?” said Pakman. “Well, they sell food at the strip club, don’t they?” finished White. White won’t tell who spent the money and has said, “you white liberals have a lot of nerve.”
via Heartlandsignal