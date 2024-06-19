Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.19.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 21st:

The Eric Andre Show at The Depot

Sam Riggs at Soundwell

Saturday the 22nd:

D4vd at The Depot – All ages

On sale Friday at 10am:

Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link

Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: Repo Genetic Opera and Hedwig and the Angry Inch

2024 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at the Fair grounds – Link

Drunken Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smiths Ball Park – Link

Taylor Tomlinson: Tries Out New Ideas at Wise Guys – Link

Friday the 21st:

Hauser; Rebel with a Cello at Eccles Theater – Link

Cody Canada and The Departed at the Commonwealth Room – Link

Pigs On The Wing; A Pink Floyd Retrospective at The State Room – Link

Saturday the 22nd:

Magda-Vega & Emperor Ice Cream at Tailgate Tavern – Link

7th Annual Official Pride Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link

T. REX 3D Prehistoric Party at Clark Planetarium – Link

Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy – Pride Night at America First Fields – Link

Breakfast with the Birds 2024 at Tracy Aviary – Link

Postpartum Support International’s Climb Event at Union Park – Link – From Listener Heather Dopp

