Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.19.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 21st:
- The Eric Andre Show at The Depot
- Sam Riggs at Soundwell
Saturday the 22nd:
- D4vd at The Depot – All ages
On sale Friday at 10am:
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Repo Genetic Opera and Hedwig and the Angry Inch
- 2024 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at the Fair grounds – Link
- Drunken Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smiths Ball Park – Link
- Taylor Tomlinson: Tries Out New Ideas at Wise Guys – Link
Friday the 21st:
- Hauser; Rebel with a Cello at Eccles Theater – Link
- Cody Canada and The Departed at the Commonwealth Room – Link
- Pigs On The Wing; A Pink Floyd Retrospective at The State Room – Link
Saturday the 22nd:
- Magda-Vega & Emperor Ice Cream at Tailgate Tavern – Link
- 7th Annual Official Pride Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link
- T. REX 3D Prehistoric Party at Clark Planetarium – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy – Pride Night at America First Fields – Link
- Breakfast with the Birds 2024 at Tracy Aviary – Link
- Postpartum Support International’s Climb Event at Union Park – Link – From Listener Heather Dopp
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link