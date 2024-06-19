Radio From Hell

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.19.2024

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 21st: 

  • The Eric Andre Show at The Depot
  • Sam Riggs at Soundwell

Saturday the 22nd:  

  • D4vd at The Depot – All ages

On sale Friday at 10am:

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – weekends at Snowbird – Link 
  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2024 – 5/18-6/29 at Gardner Village – Link 
  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: Repo Genetic Opera and Hedwig and the Angry Inch
  • 2024 Utah Scottish Festival and Highland Games at the Fair grounds – Link 
  • Drunken Shakespeare: The Merry Wives of Windsor – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Reno Aces at Smiths Ball Park – Link 
  • Taylor Tomlinson: Tries Out New Ideas at Wise Guys – Link 

Friday the 21st: 

  • Hauser; Rebel with a Cello at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Cody Canada and The Departed at the Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Pigs On The Wing; A Pink Floyd Retrospective at The State Room – Link 

Saturday the 22nd: 

  • Magda-Vega & Emperor Ice Cream at Tailgate Tavern – Link 
  • 7th Annual Official Pride Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link
  • T. REX 3D Prehistoric Party at Clark Planetarium – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs LA Galaxy – Pride Night at America First Fields – Link 
  • Breakfast with the Birds 2024 at Tracy Aviary – Link 
  • Postpartum Support International’s Climb Event at Union Park – Link  – From Listener Heather Dopp 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top