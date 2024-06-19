Boner of the Day for June 19th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: AW COME ON…WHAT’S A LITTLE LEAD IN THE KID’S WANABANA?
The FDA has sent a warning letter to Dollar Tree after they failed to recall WanaBana apple sauce products in a timely manner. The recall took place back in October 2023 after high levels of lead were found in the apple sauce products and over 500 children became sick from eating them. The FDA has stated that even though the recall took place in October, Dollar Tree continued to sell the product up until December.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: HOW MANY TIMES HAVE I TOLD YOU NOT TO CALL ME HERE?
Florida man, Joshua Garrett, was wanted for parole violation and a few other charges when police arrested him. Police responded to a local business for a disturbance call and found that Garrett wasn’t there but knew he hadn’t left. At that time, Garrett’s phone went off…from the ceiling. Police noticed the ceiling tiles were misplaced and began searching and found Garrett up in the ceiling.
via Fox News
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: DR. RONNIE JOHNSON AND PRESIDENT JOE BRIDE.
Donald Trump was trying to make a point on Saturday about how President Joe Biden should have to undergo a cognitive exam like he did but said the name of the doctor wrong. “He doesn’t even know what the word ‘inflation’ means. I think he should take a cognitive test like I did. Doc Ronny Johnson. Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas? He was the White House doctor, and he said I was the healthiest president, he feels, in history, so I liked him very much indeed immediately,” said Trump.
via Local 10