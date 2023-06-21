Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 6.21.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Woodland Fairy Festival 2023 – 6/1-7/01 (dates vary) at Gardner Village – Link

2023 Taylorsville Dayzz at Valley Regional Park – Link

2023 Utah Arts Festival at Library Square – Link

Friday, June 23rd

KOLBY COOPER at the Complex – Link

Outdoor Summer Film Series at Liberty Park presented by Utah Film Center – Link

Film: MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

Saturday, June 24th

Coco Garcia “Salsa & Latin Jazz” at the Commonwealth Room – Link

Magda-Vega at Aces High Saloon – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link