Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 7.12.2023

Friday, July 14th
Dark Star Orchestra -Depot (21+)
Saturday, July 15th:
The Aquabats – Depot
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
2023 Draper Days Concerts & Fireworks at Draper Park – Link
Friday, July 14th
Steppin’ on Main with Viva Chile Utah at Eccles Theater – Link
Salina Estitties at Metro Music Hall – Link
Venture Out – Friday Twilight Market & Movie at Tanner Park – Link
- Move: Pee Wee’s Big Adventure
Saturday, July 15th
2023 Twilight Concert Series: Trampled By Turtles, Amigo The Devil, Rachael Jenkins at Gallivan Center – Link
Foam Wonderland with Wooli and Trivecta at The Complex – Link
Draper Days Parade 2023 – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link