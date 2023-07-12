Boner of the Day for July 12th, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: THERE WAS NO PICNIC. THERE WAS NO ENJOYMENT.
A Colorado man, Peter Smith, attempted to take his relationship to new heights, after illegally landing a helicopter in Grand Teton National park for a picnic. However their plans became grounded after rangers responded to the illegal helicopter landing, and saw the man accompanying a female on a picnic. Peter Smith claimed, “All of these articles are coming up saying we had a picnic — there was no picnic. There was no enjoyment going on. We did not know we were in the park.” Talk about a whirlwind romance.
via Boing Boing
Boner Candidate #2: I’M DOING IT FOR THE BIRDS.
A letter circulated to residents in Sandy has caused an uproar in the cat lover community. The letter warned the pet owners to get their pets indoors to avoid their cat getting trapped, poisoned, and killed. The contents of the letter read, “If you or someone you know have a cat, I strongly suggest it be kept inside. I will be putting out poison food and traps to catch and kill. I am an animal lover, but I love birds more than cats, so I’m doing this for the birds.” The individual could face a third degree felony for animal cruelty.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #3: HE MUST HAVE RENTED AN AIRBNPEE.
A US Professor, David Holtz, was flushed with surprise when he realized his Airbnb was nothing more than a bathroom with a bed placed inside of it by the host. David placed in a tweet, “That feeling when you arrive at your Airbnb and realise that the whole space is essentially just a large-ish bathroom that the host put a bed into.” David felt something was not right when booking the bed/bath combo because it had no reviews. Even though you could access everything laying down on the bed, it’s not a Bed, Bath, and Beyond.
via New York Post