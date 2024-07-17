Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 7.17.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 19th:

Futuristic at Kilby Court

Taylor Party: The Taylor Night at The Depot 18+

Saturday the 20th:

Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot 18+

Niall Horan at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Sunday the 21st:

A Day to Remember w/ The Story So Far, Four Year Strong and Scowl at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

On sale Friday at 10am:

Hanabie – October 10 at The Complex

Queensryche – November 3 at The Depot

bigxthaplug – December 10 at The Complex

Ghost Files Live- September 6 at Kingsbury Hall

Y2K AF – August 23 at The Depot

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

14th Annual Skate Deck Show at Urban Arts Gallery – date vary through 8/4 – Link

2024 Mt. Majestic Music Series at Brighton Resort – dates vary through 8/11 – Link

Roller Skate Nights at Gallivan Center – Dates vary through 7/30 – Link

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: Tammy the T-Rex vs. Frankenhooker

2024 Utah Days of 47 Rodeo 19 th -24 th – Link

2024 Twilight Concert Series: Watchhouse at Gallivan Center – Link

Mariachi Festival at Eccles theater – Link

The Roots – Hip-Hop Is The LOML Tour at Granary Live – Link

Saturday the 20th:

Curbside Theater’s Tarotville (dance theater) at Eccles Theater for SLC Open Streets – Link

Gardner Village Car Show – Link

Daybreak Fizz Fest (Art Festival) – Link

Squeetch Crafts and Drafts at Kiito’s Brewery – Link

