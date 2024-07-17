Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 7.17.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 19th:
- Futuristic at Kilby Court
- Taylor Party: The Taylor Night at The Depot 18+
Saturday the 20th:
- Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot 18+
- Niall Horan at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
Sunday the 21st:
- A Day to Remember w/ The Story So Far, Four Year Strong and Scowl at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Hanabie – October 10 at The Complex
- Queensryche – November 3 at The Depot
- bigxthaplug – December 10 at The Complex
- Ghost Files Live- September 6 at Kingsbury Hall
- Y2K AF – August 23 at The Depot
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 14th Annual Skate Deck Show at Urban Arts Gallery – date vary through 8/4 – Link
- 2024 Mt. Majestic Music Series at Brighton Resort – dates vary through 8/11 – Link
- Roller Skate Nights at Gallivan Center – Dates vary through 7/30 – Link
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Tammy the T-Rex vs. Frankenhooker
- 2024 Utah Days of 47 Rodeo 19th-24th – Link
- 2024 Twilight Concert Series: Watchhouse at Gallivan Center – Link
- Mariachi Festival at Eccles theater – Link
- The Roots – Hip-Hop Is The LOML Tour at Granary Live – Link
Saturday the 20th:
- Curbside Theater’s Tarotville (dance theater) at Eccles Theater for SLC Open Streets – Link
- Gardner Village Car Show – Link
- Daybreak Fizz Fest (Art Festival) – Link
- Squeetch Crafts and Drafts at Kiito’s Brewery – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link