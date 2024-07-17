Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 7.17.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 19th: 

  • Futuristic at Kilby Court
  • Taylor Party: The Taylor Night at The Depot 18+

Saturday the 20th: 

  • Gimme Gimme Disco at The Depot 18+
  • Niall Horan at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Sunday the 21st: 

  • A Day to Remember w/ The Story So Far, Four Year Strong and Scowl at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Hanabie – October 10 at The Complex
  • Queensryche – November 3 at The Depot
  • bigxthaplug – December 10 at The Complex
  • Ghost Files Live-  September 6 at Kingsbury Hall
  • Y2K AF – August 23 at The Depot

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 14th Annual Skate Deck Show at Urban Arts Gallery – date vary through 8/4 – Link 
  • 2024 Mt. Majestic Music Series at Brighton Resort – dates vary through 8/11 – Link 
  • Roller Skate Nights at Gallivan Center – Dates vary through 7/30 – Link 
  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: Tammy the T-Rex vs. Frankenhooker 
  • 2024 Utah Days of 47 Rodeo 19th-24thLink 

Friday the 19th: 

  • 2024 Twilight Concert Series: Watchhouse at Gallivan Center – Link
  • Mariachi Festival at Eccles theater – Link 
  • The Roots – Hip-Hop Is The LOML Tour at Granary Live – Link  

Saturday the 20th: 

  • Curbside Theater’s Tarotville (dance theater) at Eccles Theater for SLC Open Streets – Link 
  • Gardner Village Car Show – Link
  • Daybreak Fizz Fest (Art Festival) – Link 
  • Squeetch Crafts and Drafts at Kiito’s Brewery – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
