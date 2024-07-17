Boner of the Day for July 17th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: IT WAS ONLY A LIGHT TAP ON THE ARM.
Former Denver Broncos player Terrell Davis was on a United Airlines flight when he was taken off by the FBI. Davis had been accused by a flight attendant of hitting him. Davis claimed that he had just lightly tapped the flight attendant on the arm to ask for ice for his son, when the flight attendant had previously ignored the request. After Davis was escorted off the plane, FBI agents found sufficient enough evidence that what the flight attendant said about Davis hitting him was false.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: SORRY TO SAY BABE, BUT THAT WAS YOU LAST NIGHT.
Recently, singer Ingrid Andress sang the National Anthem at a Major League Baseball game and the performance went viral. It went viral, however, for how interesting the performance was. Andress recently tweeted about the performance saying, “I’m not gonna bullsh-t y’all, I was drunk last night. I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need. That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is I hear it’s super fun. xo, Ingrid.”
via Just Jared
Boner Candidate #3: I MIGHT BUY A PAIR OF THOSE SNEAKERS…IF THE PICTURE WAS ACTUALLY ON THE SOLE OF THE SHOE.
45Footwear LLC is now selling a pair of sneakers with the picture of Donald Trump pumping his fist in the air after his attempted assassination. The sneakers also have an American flag and the words “Fight, Fight, Fight!” on the side. The shoes will be available for $299 and won’t be available until early Fall. Only 10,000 pairs are to be made, in which 10 will be autographed by Donald Trump.
via Independent