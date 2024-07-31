Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 7.31.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 3rd:

  • Sam Hunt – Locked Up Tour – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • BLXST – November 2 at The Complex
  • King Diamond – November 6 at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 14th Annual Skate Deck Show at Urban Arts Gallery – date vary through 8/4 – Link 
  • 2024 Mt. Majestic Music Series at Brighton Resort – dates vary through 8/11 – Link 
  • Roller Skate Nights at Gallivan Center – Dates vary through 7/30 – Link 
  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: Kung Fu Hustle vs. Drunken Master 2 
  • Paranormal Cirque 8/02-8/05 – Link 

Friday the 2nd: 

  • Darrell Scott with Daniel Young at The State Room – Link 

Saturday the 3rd: 

  • Tito Puente Jr. with Coco Garcia Rumba Libre Band at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • 5th Annual Indian Food Fair 2024 at Liberty Park – Link 
  • Utah Royals Mimosas On The Pitch at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 4th:

  • Steve Earle with Channing Wilson at The State Room – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
