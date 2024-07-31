Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 7.31.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Saturday the 3rd:
- Sam Hunt – Locked Up Tour – Utah First
On sale Friday at 10am:
- BLXST – November 2 at The Complex
- King Diamond – November 6 at The Complex
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 14th Annual Skate Deck Show at Urban Arts Gallery – date vary through 8/4 – Link
- 2024 Mt. Majestic Music Series at Brighton Resort – dates vary through 8/11 – Link
- Roller Skate Nights at Gallivan Center – Dates vary through 7/30 – Link
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Kung Fu Hustle vs. Drunken Master 2
- Paranormal Cirque 8/02-8/05 – Link
Friday the 2nd:
- Darrell Scott with Daniel Young at The State Room – Link
Saturday the 3rd:
- Tito Puente Jr. with Coco Garcia Rumba Libre Band at Commonwealth Room – Link
- 5th Annual Indian Food Fair 2024 at Liberty Park – Link
- Utah Royals Mimosas On The Pitch at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 4th:
- Steve Earle with Channing Wilson at The State Room – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link