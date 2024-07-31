Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 7.31.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 3rd:

Sam Hunt – Locked Up Tour – Utah First

On sale Friday at 10am:

BLXST – November 2 at The Complex

King Diamond – November 6 at The Complex

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

14th Annual Skate Deck Show at Urban Arts Gallery – date vary through 8/4 – Link

2024 Mt. Majestic Music Series at Brighton Resort – dates vary through 8/11 – Link

Roller Skate Nights at Gallivan Center – Dates vary through 7/30 – Link

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: Kung Fu Hustle vs. Drunken Master 2

Paranormal Cirque 8/02-8/05 – Link

Friday the 2nd:

Darrell Scott with Daniel Young at The State Room – Link

Saturday the 3rd:

Tito Puente Jr. with Coco Garcia Rumba Libre Band at Commonwealth Room – Link

5th Annual Indian Food Fair 2024 at Liberty Park – Link

Utah Royals Mimosas On The Pitch at America First Fields – Link

Sunday the 4th:

Steve Earle with Channing Wilson at The State Room – Link

