Boner of the Day for July 31st, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: WE ALL SOMETIMES MAKE BAD CHOICES
Officer Owen Leifson with the Spanish Fork police department has been suspended without pay due to child abuse. He took a plea deal to reduce the charge from child abuse to disorderly conduct. He snagged a child’s arm, put it behind her, grabbed her by the back of the neck, and bruised her upper thigh. He has since returned as an Animal Control Officer with the same pay and benefits. “Owen is a good person. We all sometimes make bad choices, mistakes in our life… If he gets everything worked out, then we’re happy to bring him back to work,” said Lt. Cory Slaymaker. This is not the first time this officer has been under investigation by a commanding officer.
Boner Candidate #2: THEY’RE NOT COMING FOR THE MESSAGE, THEY’RE COMING FOR THE GUNS
A church near the Missouri and Kansas border has others dropping their jaw after ‘blessing’ their members with guns during the Fourth of July as well as Fathers Day. Christopher Zehner, the church’s young pastor, has come out to respond, “I was thinking about Father’s Day because we’ve got a lot of men in the church, they like to shoot guns. I thought, ‘Let’s give away a gun to the church and let some of the men get involved, and let’s make it a big, fun event. A gun is a blessing because here in America, we have what’s called the Second Amendment, and we’re free Americans,” Zehner said. “We have the right to bear arms.” The reaction on Facebook was ostensibly negative.
Boner Candidate #3: WHAT’S IN THE BAG? OH, THIS BAG, THE BAG THAT’S MARKED ‘BAG OF DRUGS.’
Most people won’t think of labeling their bag of drugs, so that cops won’t suspect that they are in possession of illegal substances. Cops report that they pulled a vehicle over due to the driver not wearing a seatbelt when they noticed the passenger was shuffling items around the floorboard. While cops peered into the vehicle during the traffic stops is when they seen the ‘bag of drugs’ which prompted a probably cause search. The following search resulted in cops finding the drugs inside the bag labeled, ‘bag of drugs’. Inside the bag cops found a needle, straws, a metal spoon, four glass pipes, and plastic baggies with a white-colored residue, crack cocaine, powdered cocaine, crystal meth, Xanax pills, and other narcotics. The passenger is arrested with multiple felony counts, and a possession of paraphernalia misdemeanor.