Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.02.2023

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Live Nation Events
Friday, August 4th
Luke Bryan – Country On Tour at USANA
Saturday, August 5th
The Front Bottoms at The Complex
Sunday, August 6th
Yellowcard, Anberlin & This Wild Life at USANA
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
All Weekend
Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link
Michelle Wolf at Wiseguys – 4th and 5th – Sold out – Link
Salt Lake Bees vs. El Paso Chihuahuas – Link
10th Annual Utah Dance Film Festival at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center – Link
Utah Tacofest 2023 at Fairgrounds – 5th and 6th – Link
Friday, August 4th
The Medicine Company – Album Release Show at The State Room – Link
2023 Twilight Concert Series: The Head and The Heart / Father John Misty, Miya Folick at Gallivan Center – Link
Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link
- Movie: SPLICE HERE: A PROJECTED ODYSSEY
Steppin‘ on Main with Salt City Swing and Hot House West at Eccles Theater – Link
Saturday, August 5th
Greensky Bluegrass at Deer Valley – Link
Joe Bonamassa at Eccles Theater – Link
4th Annual Indian Food Fair 2023 at Liberty Park – Link
Sunday, August 6th
Greensky Bluegrass at Deer Valley – Link
Farmers Markets:
Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link
Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link
2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link
2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link