Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.02.2023

Friday, August 4th

Luke Bryan – Country On Tour at USANA

Saturday, August 5th

The Front Bottoms at The Complex

Sunday, August 6th

Yellowcard, Anberlin & This Wild Life at USANA

Other Concerts and Community Events

All Weekend

Dreamscapes – Through the year @ South Towne Mall – Link

Michelle Wolf at Wiseguys – 4th and 5th – Sold out – Link

Salt Lake Bees vs. El Paso Chihuahuas – Link

10th Annual Utah Dance Film Festival at Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center – Link

Utah Tacofest 2023 at Fairgrounds – 5th and 6th – Link

Friday, August 4th

The Medicine Company – Album Release Show at The State Room – Link

2023 Twilight Concert Series: The Head and The Heart / Father John Misty, Miya Folick at Gallivan Center – Link

Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link

Movie: SPLICE HERE: A PROJECTED ODYSSEY

Steppin‘ on Main with Salt City Swing and Hot House West at Eccles Theater – Link

Saturday, August 5th

Greensky Bluegrass at Deer Valley – Link

Joe Bonamassa at Eccles Theater – Link

4th Annual Indian Food Fair 2023 at Liberty Park – Link

Sunday, August 6th

Greensky Bluegrass at Deer Valley – Link

Farmers Markets:

Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park – Saturdays 8am-2pm (6/03-10/21) – Link

Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm (through 10/15) – Link

2023 Draper Farmers Market – June 17th – Oct 14th Select Saturdays 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM at Ballard Arena – Link

2023 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – 7/28-10/28 – 8am to 1pm – Link