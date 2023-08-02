Boner of the Day for August 2nd, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: TOO MUCH INFORMATON JORDAN

Former NFL quarter back, Jordan Rodgers, has shared a rather TMI anecdote about his relationship with The Bachelorette star JoJo Fletcher. In a podcast Rodgers details how living with her may be by letting us know that after 6 years of being together he still hasn’t ever seen her pass gas. Being able to willing conduct a very natural and common bodily function in front of him was a level of comfort that he was hoping for in a partner before getting married. It was almost a deal breaker but alas the two were married in 2022.

via People

Boner Candidate #2: DON’T LET MIKE HUCKABEE TEACH YOUR CHILDREN

Mike Huckabee has decided to warn parents about how public school text books in America are leading children to oppose “faith in God,” “lower taxes,” “smaller government,” and “the right to bear arms.” (Media Matters) Huckabee would like to provide an alternative to these teachings in the form of his own book with lessons on ““Fighting Socialism,” “Cancel Culture and Free Speech,” and “Media Bias and Fake News.” Huckabee, who is notorious for making false claims, is selling dangerous information to families and children about climate change and the state of the country.

via Media Matters

Boner Candidate #3: YOUR KIND ISN’T BLONDE. IT ISN’T NATURAL

Chick-Fil-A has been policing the looks and actions of their employees from the dawn of time and here is a ridiculous example. 16 year old employee had clearly followed the companies dress code but never the less she was scolded for having blonde hair, which looked more brown anyways, in her braids because they decided that that couldn’t be her natural hair color. After talking with HR they reviewed the dress code and found that it doesn’t specify what colors are considered natural colors for the hair. Being singled out for this was the final straw and she has now quit. She said “I was able to just stay true to myself and move on and find somewhere else to work that’s fine with how I look.” (msn) She has also filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

via MSN