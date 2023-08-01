Jawbreaker Embarks on a Southwestern Tour

Jawbreaker | Shutterstock

Punk Rock Pioneers Jawbreaker Announce Southwestern Tour

The iconic punk rock band, Jawbreaker, announced an upcoming tour across the southwestern states, joined by Joyce Manor and Grumpster. The tour commences on September 12 in sun-drenched Phoenix, Arizona. From there, the bands will traverse through various states, including Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, Massachusetts, and the sunny beaches of Florida. The tour schedule also includes a few festival appearances. Tickets are for sale here.

Jawbreaker, known for their influential role in the 1990s punk rock scene, has a reputation for their raw and emotional music. Their punk and pop elements blend and inspired countless bands.

Listen to their 1994 classic “Boxcar:”

Joyce Manor and Grumpster, both emerging from the vibrant California punk scene, are known for their energetic performances and will provide an exciting addition to the tour. Listen to singles from both bands below:

Celebrating Dear You in Delayed Fashion

The previous year, Jawbreaker announced a delayed 25th-anniversary tour for their 1995 album, Dear You. The band humorously stated, “The last two years don’t count,” referencing the global situation that halted live performances.

Dear You is a seminal album in Jawbreaker’s discography, marking a shift in their sound and causing a stir within their fanbase upon its release. Despite initial mixed reactions, the album has since been recognized as a classic in the punk rock genre.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a Salt Lake City date yet…

Jawbreaker Tour Itinerary

The tour dates and locations are as follows:

09-03 Seattle, WA – Bumbershoot Festival

09-09 Denver, CO – 1234Fest (The JunkYard)

09-12 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren *^

09-14 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre *^

09-15 Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall *^

09-16 Austin, TX – Emo’s *^

09-19 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte *^

09-20 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center *^

09-22 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *^

09-23 Camden, NJ – 1234Fest (Freedom Mortgage Pavilion)

09-25 Orlando, FL – House of Blues *^

with Joyce Manor ^ with Grumpster

Peruse more X96 alternative rock news and culture.