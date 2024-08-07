Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.07.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 9th: 

  • Ski Mask the Slump God at The Complex
  • Orville Peck at The Union Event Center

Saturday the 10th: 

  • Electric Feels at The Depot

Sunday the 11th: 

  • JPEGMAFIA at The Depot
  • Peso Pluma at Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10th: 

  • Terror Reid Oct. 11 at The Complex
  • Better Lovers November 24 at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: Lost Highway vs. Crash 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Las Vegas Aviators – Link 
  • Sandy’s Hot Air Balloon Festival 2024 – 8/09-8/10 at Storm Mountain Park – Link 
  • Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party 8/10-8/11 at Maverik Center – Link 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link 

Friday the 9th: 

  • Danielle Nicole Band at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Das Energi at Saltair – Link 

Saturday the 10th: 

  • The Dead South with The Builders and The Butchers at Deer Valley – Link
  • Hollywood U2 Live Tribute Band Concert at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – Link 
  • Das Energi at Saltair – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
