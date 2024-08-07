Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.07.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 9th:

Ski Mask the Slump God at The Complex

Orville Peck at The Union Event Center

Saturday the 10th:

Electric Feels at The Depot

Sunday the 11th:

JPEGMAFIA at The Depot

Peso Pluma at Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10th:

Terror Reid Oct. 11 at The Complex

Better Lovers November 24 at The Complex

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: Lost Highway vs. Crash

Salt Lake Bees vs. Las Vegas Aviators – Link

Sandy’s Hot Air Balloon Festival 2024 – 8/09-8/10 at Storm Mountain Park – Link

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party 8/10-8/11 at Maverik Center – Link

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link

Friday the 9th:

Danielle Nicole Band at Commonwealth Room – Link

Das Energi at Saltair – Link

Saturday the 10th:

The Dead South with The Builders and The Butchers at Deer Valley – Link

Hollywood U2 Live Tribute Band Concert at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – Link

Das Energi at Saltair – Link

