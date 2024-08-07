Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.07.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 9th:
- Ski Mask the Slump God at The Complex
- Orville Peck at The Union Event Center
Saturday the 10th:
- Electric Feels at The Depot
Sunday the 11th:
- JPEGMAFIA at The Depot
- Peso Pluma at Delta Center
On sale Friday at 10th:
- Terror Reid Oct. 11 at The Complex
- Better Lovers November 24 at The Complex
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Lost Highway vs. Crash
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Las Vegas Aviators – Link
- Sandy’s Hot Air Balloon Festival 2024 – 8/09-8/10 at Storm Mountain Park – Link
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party 8/10-8/11 at Maverik Center – Link
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
Friday the 9th:
Saturday the 10th:
- The Dead South with The Builders and The Butchers at Deer Valley – Link
- Hollywood U2 Live Tribute Band Concert at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium – Link
- Das Energi at Saltair – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link