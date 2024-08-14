Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 8.14.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 16th: 

  • Brat Rave Friday, August 16 at The Depot – 18+
  • The Australian Pink Floyd Show at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

Sunday the 11th: 

  • Drew Afualo at The Depot
  • Loserville – Limp Bizkit at Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater

On sale Friday at 10th: 

  • Wale -October 15 at The Depot
  • Broadside + Bearings – October 27 at Soundwell
  • State Champs – November 18 at The Depot
  • Spencer Sutherland – April 1 at The Depot

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: Galaxy Quest vs. Star Trek 2: Wrath of Khan 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
  • Utah Beer Festival 2024 at the Gateway 8/17 and 8/18 – Link 

Friday the 16th: 

  • 2024 Outdoor Concert Series: OAR + Fitz & The Tantrums at Red Butte Garden – Link 
  • 2024 Twilight Concert Series: The Marías at Gallivan Center – Link 
  • Howard Jones & ABC with Haircut One Hundred at Sandy Amphitheater – Link 

Saturday the 17th: 

  • Eddie 9V x Them Coulee Boys at The State Room – Link 
  • Howard Jones & ABC with Haircut One Hundred at Sandy Amphitheater – Link 
  • Iration & Pepper at Granery Live – Link 
  • Megadeth – Destroy All Enemies Tour at Maverik Center – Link
  • 2024 Millcreek Arts Fest at Baldwin Radio Factory – Link    

Sunday the 18th:

  • 2024 Outdoor Concert Series: The Beach Boys at Red Butte Gardens – Link 
  • Twenty One Pilots at Delta Center – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
