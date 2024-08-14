Boner of the Day for August 14th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: Time to send your little drug dealers and strippers back to school!
Kirk Cameron is being weird with his barrage of claims about what happens to students in public schools. Kirk claimed, “If we outsource our parenting because it’s easier or we believe the lie that we’re not qualified experts to educate our kids so we have to subcontract our parenting and discipleship out to the government, we’re gonna have little kids that come back as little Marxists, little statists, little atheists, drag queens, strippers, drug dealers, and you name it.”
Boner Candidate #2: Atomic Bombs? Not as Scary as people think
Elon Musk played down the tenacity of the atomic bomb dropped on Japan, alongside Donald Trump. Elon stated, “People were asking me in California, are you worried about a nuclear cloud coming from Japan? I am like no, that’s crazy. It is actually, it is not even dangerous in Fukushima. I flew there and ate locally grown vegetables on TV to prove it. Hiroshima and Nagasaki were bombed but now they are full cities again.” Former President Trump replied, “That’s great, that’s great.” to which Elon capped off by saying, “It is not as scary as people think, basically.”
Boner Candidate #3: It’s not the governments responsibility to get kids to school safely
Parents who are worried about a busy intersection are asking help from Hurricane Mayor, and he’s denying them help. Mayor Nanette Billings said, “We took it very seriously and we are absolutely concerned for the safety of kids. (We) only place crossing guards next to schools, even if there are forty kids in that particular neighborhood. It all comes down to budget. Do we have the tax payer dollars to do something? That is why we have to go through studies and standards in order to determine what we can and can’t do. The study determined the intersection doesn’t warrant a traffic guard. It’s not the government’s responsibility to make sure kids get to school safe, it has to be the moms’ responsibility.”