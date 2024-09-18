News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.18.2024

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 20th:  

  • Brooks Nielsen Friday, September 20 at Soundwell
  • Soul Coughing Friday, September 20 at The Depot (very limited tickets available)

Saturday the 21st: 

  • Sepultura Saturday, September 21 at The Depot
  • Beabadoobee Saturday, September 21 at The Union Event Center
  • Stephen Sanchez Saturday, September 21 at Sandy Amphitheater

Sunday the 22nd:

  • Bob The Drag Queen Sunday, September 22 at The Union Event Center

Tuesday the 24th

  • Leprous Tuesday, September 24 at Soundwell
  • RED Tuesday, September 24 at The Complex

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link 
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club – Last Games at Smiths Ballpark – Link 
  • Sweeney Todd at Draper Historic Theater 9/13-9/28 varying dates – Link 
  • Gem Faire 2024 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link 
  • Haunted Houses Open 
  • Nightmare on 13thLink 
  • Castle of Chaos – Link 
  • Fear Factory – Link

Friday the 20th:

  • An Evening with…Steely Dead The State Room – Link
  • Hell’s Belles with Dead Fervor at the Commonwealth – Link 
  • Dan + Shay: Heartbreak On The Map Tour at Utah First Credit Union Amp – Link 
  • Louis The Child – A Day In The Sun Tour at The Granary Live – Link 
  • Sub-Radio at Kilby Court – Link 
  • The Emo Night Tour at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Why? at Urban Lounge – Link  

Saturday the 21st:

  • 10th Annual Marmalade Jam Fest at SLC Library – Link 
  • 2024 9th & 9th Street Festival – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers at America First CU Field – Link 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Smiths Ballpark – Link
  • An Evening With ….. Steely Dead (Night 2) at The State Room – Link 
  • Bit Brigade Performs “Super Mario World” + “F-Zero” at The Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Cuco live at The Complex – Link 
  • Dana and Alden at Kilby Court – Link 
  • Joywave at The SoundwellLink 
  • Stephen Sanchez with The Brook & The Bluff at The Great Saltair – Link

Sunday the 22nd

  • An Evening with…Hoodoo Gurus at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Tropidelic at The SoundwellLink 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top