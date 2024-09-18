Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar | 9.18.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 20th:
- Brooks Nielsen Friday, September 20 at Soundwell
- Soul Coughing Friday, September 20 at The Depot (very limited tickets available)
Saturday the 21st:
- Sepultura Saturday, September 21 at The Depot
- Beabadoobee Saturday, September 21 at The Union Event Center
- Stephen Sanchez Saturday, September 21 at Sandy Amphitheater
Sunday the 22nd:
- Bob The Drag Queen Sunday, September 22 at The Union Event Center
Tuesday the 24th
- Leprous Tuesday, September 24 at Soundwell
- RED Tuesday, September 24 at The Complex
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2024 Tower Of Terror at Broadway – Link
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2024 8/10-10/13 – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club – Last Games at Smiths Ballpark – Link
- Sweeney Todd at Draper Historic Theater 9/13-9/28 varying dates – Link
- Gem Faire 2024 at Mountain America Expo Center – Link
- Haunted Houses Open
- Nightmare on 13th – Link
- Castle of Chaos – Link
- Fear Factory – Link
Friday the 20th:
- An Evening with…Steely Dead The State Room – Link
- Hell’s Belles with Dead Fervor at the Commonwealth – Link
- Dan + Shay: Heartbreak On The Map Tour at Utah First Credit Union Amp – Link
- Louis The Child – A Day In The Sun Tour at The Granary Live – Link
- Sub-Radio at Kilby Court – Link
- The Emo Night Tour at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Why? at Urban Lounge – Link
Saturday the 21st:
- 10th Annual Marmalade Jam Fest at SLC Library – Link
- 2024 9th & 9th Street Festival – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs Portland Timbers at America First CU Field – Link
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Oklahoma City Baseball Club at Smiths Ballpark – Link
- An Evening With ….. Steely Dead (Night 2) at The State Room – Link
- Bit Brigade Performs “Super Mario World” + “F-Zero” at The Urban Lounge – Link
- Cuco live at The Complex – Link
- Dana and Alden at Kilby Court – Link
- Joywave at The Soundwell – Link
- Stephen Sanchez with The Brook & The Bluff at The Great Saltair – Link
Sunday the 22nd
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 2024 Murray Park Farmer’s Market – Fri and Sat – through 10/26 – Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link