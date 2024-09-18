Boner of the Day for September 18th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: NOT FUNNY WHOOPIE. NOT FUNNY.
Whoopi Goldberg cut into Sunny Hostin’s summary of charges against P. Diddy to remind everyone that possessing lube isn’t a crime. “Racketeering cases are not that common, but racketeering convictions are very common in the federal government. These cases are generally brought against mobs. They’re describing a criminal enterprise that involved trafficking of underage people across state lines to have sex, and they dubbed them ‘freak-offs,’ they raided his homes and found 1,000 vials of lubricant.” To which Whoopi responded, “But that’s not, the lubricant is not…It ain’t a crime, guys.” Hostin, who didn’t laugh added, “But it is evidence, it can be used as evidence of a ‘freak-off,'”
!!!WINNER!!!
Boner Candidate #2: I THINK THE SHERIFF MIGHT BE A RACIST
A Sherriff from Portage County, Ohio has voters, and citizens worried about a post he posted on Facebook. Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski wrote, “When people ask me…What’s gonna happen if the Flip – Flopping, Laughing Hyena Wins?? I say…write down all the addresses of the people who had her signs in their yards! Sooo…when the Illegal human “Locust” (which she supports!) Need places to live…We’ll already have the addresses of the their New families…who supported their arrival!”
Boner Candidate #3: YOU SHOULD HIDE YOUR HEAD IN A BAG
John Kennedy badgered a Muslim witness during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday asking, “You support Hamas, do Maya berry replied, “Senator, oddly enough, I’m going to say thank you for that question because it demonstrates the purpose of our hearing today– ” Kennedy interrupted, “Let’s start first with a yes or no.” Maya responded, “Hamas is a foreign terrorist organization that I do not support. But you asking the executive director of the Arab American Institute that question very much puts the focus on the issue of hate in our country.” To which drew applause. Kennedy doubled down, “Well, I got your answer and I appreciate it. What is the– you support Hezbollah, too, don’t you?” Maya answered, “Again, I find this line of questioning extraordinarily disappointing.” Kennedy interrupted again, “Is that a no?” Maya answered, “You have Arab American constituents that you represent in your great state– “Kennedy continued to interrupt, “Yes, ma’am. I understand that. But my time’s limited and I apologize. But it’s not a yes or a no.” Maya responded, “Yes or no to a question, ‘Do I support Hezbollah?’ The answer is I don’t support violence, whether it’s Hezbollah, Hamas, or any other entity that invokes it. So no, Sir.” Kennedy quickly stated, “You can’t bring yourself to say no, can you?” Maya said before she was interrupted, “I can say no. I can say yes. What I can say is– ” Kennedy cut her off saying, “Do you support or oppose Iran and their hatred of Jews?”Maya responded, “Again, I’m going to emphasize Iran, Hezbollah, Hamas – none of them is going to–” Kennedy repeated, “You can’t bring yourself to say no, can you?” Maya replied, “Sir, I don’t support them.” Kennedy then quipped, “It’s real simple. ” Maya said, “As a Muslim woman, Sir, I’m going to tell you, I do not support Iran. But what I will tell you is that this conversation–” Kennedy interrupted, “I’m running out of time. You called our decision to cut funds– well, first, what’s the United Nations Relief and Works Agency?” Maya replied, “It’s UNRWA, which is the institution that exists to provide services and aid to the nearly six million Palestinian refugees.” Kennedy pressed, “And you called our decision to cut funding for them, quote, “an incredible moral failure,” closed quote.” Maya stated, “That is absolutely correct. But again, I would suggest that conversation is about foreign policy.” Kennedy claimed, “And we did that because nine UNRWA staff members were fired for actually helping Hamas on October 7th, isn’t that the case?” Maya stated, “I don’t believe that that’s correct–” before Kennedy interrupted, “You support Hamas, don’t you? You support UNRWA and Hamas, don’t you?” Chairman Durbin slammed his gavel as the audience started yelling. Maya said, “I think it’s exceptionally disappointing that you’re looking at an Arab American witness before you and saying you support Hamas. I do not support Hamas.” Kennedy pushed out, “You can’t bring yourself to say– ” Maya interrupted, “I don’t support Hamas.” Kennedy interrupted as well, “–you don’t support UNRWA, you don’t support Hamas, you don’t support–” Maya stated, “I was very clear in my support for UNRWA.” Kennedy finished with, “You should hide your head in a bag.”