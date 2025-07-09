Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 9th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 11th:
- Red Bull Dance Your Style on Friday, July 11th – The Depot
Saturday the 12th:
- Limewired DJ Night (Playing 2000’s tunes) The Depot
- Last Podcast on The Left – Sandy Amp
- Incubus w/ Manchester Orchestra & Paris Jackson
On Sale Now:
- The Iron Maidens on Saturday, August 16th at The Depot
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- The Rapture on Friday, September 19th at The Depot
- The Faint on Friday, November 7th at The Depot
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link
- Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- Django Unchained vs. SISU
- 2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link
- Flow
- 2025 Draper Days Rodeo at Ballard Arena 7/11-7/12 – Link
Friday the 11th:
- Ballpark Blockbuster Movie Night at Smiths Ballpark – Link
- Shrek
- SoJo Glow 2025 (5k race) at Mulligans – Link
- West Valley City Community Skate Sesh at West Valley Skate Park – Link
Saturday the 12th:
- 2025 Twilight Concert Series: Earthgang at Gallivan Center – Link
- After EARTHGANG: BLOCKPARTi at Urban Lounge – Link
- Crafts & Drafts at Kiitos Brewing – Link
- Humane Society of Utah’s 65th Birthday Party! – Link
- Real Salt Lake vs. Houston at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 13th:
- CINEMA CLUB: X at the State Room – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link