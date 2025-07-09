Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 9th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 11th:

Red Bull Dance Your Style on Friday, July 11th – The Depot

Saturday the 12th:

Limewired DJ Night (Playing 2000’s tunes) The Depot

Last Podcast on The Left – Sandy Amp

Incubus w/ Manchester Orchestra & Paris Jackson

On Sale Now:

The Iron Maidens on Saturday, August 16th at The Depot

On Sale Friday at 10am:

The Rapture on Friday, September 19 th at The Depot

The Faint on Friday, November 7th at The Depot

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link

Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link Django Unchained vs. SISU

2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link Flow

2025 Draper Days Rodeo at Ballard Arena 7/11-7/12 – Link

Friday the 11th:

Ballpark Blockbuster Movie Night at Smiths Ballpark – Link Shrek

SoJo Glow 2025 (5k race) at Mulligans – Link

West Valley City Community Skate Sesh at West Valley Skate Park – Link

Saturday the 12th:

2025 Twilight Concert Series: Earthgang at Gallivan Center – Link

After EARTHGANG: BLOCKPARTi at Urban Lounge – Link

Crafts & Drafts at Kiitos Brewing – Link

Humane Society of Utah’s 65th Birthday Party! – Link

Real Salt Lake vs. Houston at America First Fields – Link

Sunday the 13th:

CINEMA CLUB: X at the State Room – Link

Farmers Markets: