Alt. Rock News

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for July 9th, 2025

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 11th: 

  • Red Bull Dance Your Style on Friday, July 11th  – The Depot

Saturday the 12th: 

  • Limewired DJ Night (Playing 2000’s tunes) The Depot
  • Last Podcast on The Left – Sandy Amp
  • Incubus w/ Manchester Orchestra & Paris Jackson

 

On Sale Now: 

  • The Iron Maidens on Saturday, August 16th at The Depot

 On Sale Friday at 10am: 

  • The Rapture on Friday, September 19th at The Depot
  • The Faint on Friday, November 7th at The Depot

 

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link 
  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link 
  • Campfire Cookouts 2025 at Brighton Resort 7/11-8/09 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • Django Unchained vs. SISU 
  • 2025 Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park – Link 
    • Flow
  • 2025 Draper Days Rodeo at Ballard Arena 7/11-7/12 – Link 

Friday the 11th:    

  • Ballpark Blockbuster Movie Night at Smiths Ballpark – Link 
    • Shrek
  • SoJo Glow 2025 (5k race) at Mulligans – Link 
  • West Valley City Community Skate Sesh at West Valley Skate Park – Link 

Saturday the 12th: 

  • 2025 Twilight Concert Series: Earthgang at Gallivan Center – Link 
  • After EARTHGANG: BLOCKPARTi at Urban Lounge – Link 
  • Crafts & Drafts at Kiitos Brewing – Link 
  • Humane Society of Utah’s 65th Birthday Party! – Link 
  • Real Salt Lake vs. Houston at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 13th:

  • CINEMA CLUB: X at the State Room – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top