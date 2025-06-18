Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 18th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 20th: 

  • Pierce The Veil – w/Sleeping with Sirens & Beach Weather at Utah First CU Amp

Saturday the 21st:  

  • It’s A 2000s Party ( DJ night playing 2000’s tunes) at The Depot  
  • Lake Street Dive at Sandy Amp.

Sunday the 22nd:

  • Greer at Soundwell

On Sale Today – 6/18 at 10am:

  • JP Saxe – September 21st at The Depot
  • Nate Jackson – November 7 at Kingsbury Hall

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • Noah Cyrus – September 23 at The Union
  • Zachariah Porter – November 4th at The Depot 
  • Fit For a King – November 8 at The Union
  • All Time Low – October 16 at The Union
  • Trivium – December 1 at The Union
  • The Jonas Brothers w/ Boys Like Girls – September 13 – Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link 
  • Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link 
  • Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link 
  • Drunken Shakespeare: THE TEMPEST at The Fellowship Theater – through 6/29 – Link 
  • Utah Arts Festival – 6/19-6/22 – Link 

Friday the 20th:    

  • The Cat Empire with Theoretical Blonde at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Kaskade at Ogden Twilight Concert Series  – Link

Saturday the 21st: 

  • Lake Street Dive with Couch at The State Room – Link 

Sunday the 22nd: 

  • Gillian Welch & David Rawlings at the State Room – Link
  • Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series 2025: Tash Sultana – Link 
  • 2025 Salt Lake City Water Lantern Festival at Sugar House Park – Link 
  • Botanical Alchemy 40th Anniversary Garden Party at Red Butte Gardens – Link 
  • The Goonies 40th Anniversary with Sean Astin at Kingsbury Hall – Link 
  • The Official Pride Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link
  • Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign FC at America First Fields – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
