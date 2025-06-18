Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 18th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 20th:
- Pierce The Veil – w/Sleeping with Sirens & Beach Weather at Utah First CU Amp
Saturday the 21st:
- It’s A 2000s Party ( DJ night playing 2000’s tunes) at The Depot
- Lake Street Dive at Sandy Amp.
Sunday the 22nd:
- Greer at Soundwell
On Sale Today – 6/18 at 10am:
- JP Saxe – September 21st at The Depot
- Nate Jackson – November 7 at Kingsbury Hall
On Sale Friday at 10am:
- Noah Cyrus – September 23 at The Union
- Zachariah Porter – November 4th at The Depot
- Fit For a King – November 8 at The Union
- All Time Low – October 16 at The Union
- Trivium – December 1 at The Union
- The Jonas Brothers w/ Boys Like Girls – September 13 – Utah First
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link
- Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link
- Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link
- Drunken Shakespeare: THE TEMPEST at The Fellowship Theater – through 6/29 – Link
- Utah Arts Festival – 6/19-6/22 – Link
Friday the 20th:
- The Cat Empire with Theoretical Blonde at Commonwealth Room – Link
- Kaskade at Ogden Twilight Concert Series – Link
Saturday the 21st:
- Lake Street Dive with Couch at The State Room – Link
Sunday the 22nd:
- Gillian Welch & David Rawlings at the State Room – Link
- Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series 2025: Tash Sultana – Link
- 2025 Salt Lake City Water Lantern Festival at Sugar House Park – Link
- Botanical Alchemy 40th Anniversary Garden Party at Red Butte Gardens – Link
- The Goonies 40th Anniversary with Sean Astin at Kingsbury Hall – Link
- The Official Pride Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link
- Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign FC at America First Fields – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link