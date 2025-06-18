Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for June 18th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 20th:

Pierce The Veil – w/Sleeping with Sirens & Beach Weather at Utah First CU Amp

Saturday the 21st:

It’s A 2000s Party ( DJ night playing 2000’s tunes) at The Depot

Lake Street Dive at Sandy Amp.

Sunday the 22nd:

Greer at Soundwell

On Sale Today – 6/18 at 10am:

JP Saxe – September 21 st at The Depot

Nate Jackson – November 7 at Kingsbury Hall

On Sale Friday at 10am:

Noah Cyrus – September 23 at The Union

Zachariah Porter – November 4 th at The Depot

Fit For a King – November 8 at The Union

All Time Low – October 16 at The Union

Trivium – December 1 at The Union

The Jonas Brothers w/ Boys Like Girls – September 13 – Utah First

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Woodland Fairy Festival 2025 at Gardner Village 5/17-6/28 – Link

Harry Potter: The Exhibition at Southtowne Mall 5/24-9/01- Link

Salt Lake City’s Open Streets 2025 – weekends – Link

Drunken Shakespeare: THE TEMPEST at The Fellowship Theater – through 6/29 – Link

Utah Arts Festival – 6/19-6/22 – Link

The Cat Empire with Theoretical Blonde at Commonwealth Room – Link

Kaskade at Ogden Twilight Concert Series – Link

Lake Street Dive with Couch at The State Room – Link

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings at the State Room – Link

Red Butte Outdoor Concert Series 2025: Tash Sultana – Link

2025 Salt Lake City Water Lantern Festival at Sugar House Park – Link

Botanical Alchemy 40th Anniversary Garden Party at Red Butte Gardens – Link

The Goonies 40th Anniversary with Sean Astin at Kingsbury Hall – Link

The Official Pride Bar Crawl – Salt Lake City – Link

Utah Royals vs. Seattle Reign FC at America First Fields – Link

