Boner Of The Day For June 18th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1: THE BIG LIE ABOUT THE MCDONALD’S MCFLURRY

The McDonalds ice cream machines that are known for being broken, may not actually be. A viral video on TikTok video, the user notices that their McFlurry is completely unmixed. The employee told them that their machine was broken. Instead of taking the McFlurry, they walk behind the counter and used the mixer themselves. The mixer was in working condition and mixed it thoroughly. This video online has sparked debate over two main ideas, the customer overstepping the boundaries of the store and the employee lying. People online are saying that the machine may have been very dirty and not been cleaned in a long time, or it could have been just barley cleaned if it was near closing.

Boner Candidate #2: THE COPS HAVE BEEN STEALING OUR ELECTRICITY

The Salt Lake City Police Department admitted that they have been taking electricity from Rocky Mountain Power Company without paying for it. SLCPD had spotted their own detectives dressing as construction workers and attaching undercover cameras to power poles. Rocky Mountain Power has come forward saying that they have written agreement with other law enforcement offices to be allowed to do this, however they have no agreement with SLCPD. The police chief Brian Redd insists that he thinks there was a verbal agreement. The news reporter asked Redd if the SLCPD was stealing power, to which he responded , “I wouldn’t call it stealing, probably… We’ll be looking at that and seeing what’s appropriate moving forward”.

Boner Candidate #3: THE PRESIDENT IS SO FUNNY!

Fox News Anchor Maria Bartiromo fell for a hoax social media post about President Donald Trump on a live broadcast. The post, posing as Trump, was saying thank you to the protesters because “I was very concerned a king was trying to take my place” and “I am STILL YOUR PRESIDENT!”. The Fox News anchor said she loved his response. Donald Trump Jr. confirmed this post was not form this father, but replied ““It’s not real, but it should be. I might have to make a phone call. Lol”.

