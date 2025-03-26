Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 26th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 28th:
- Dancing with the Stars at Eccles Theater
- Saint Motel at The Depot
- Snow Patrol at The Union
Saturday the 29th:
- Movements – Saturday, March 29 at The Complex
- Make Them Suffer – The Complex
- Role Model – The Union Event Center
On Sale Wednesday at 10am :
- Stand Society Presents: BEST SONG EVER 1D dance party at The Depot on Friday, May 16th
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – The Depot on September 27th
- Thievery Corporation – The Depot June 6th
- Decades of Distortion: A tribute to 80’s and 90’s Hardrock/ grunge – May 31st at The Depot
- Five For Fighting + Vertical Horizon – August 22 at The Union Event Center
- Primus – July 7 at Sandy Amphitheater
- John Legend – November 20 – Maverik Center
On Sale Saturday at 10am:
- Jojo Siwa at The Depot on August 5th
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Princess Tea at The Grand – through 3/30 – Link
- 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
- ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link
Friday the 28th:
- King of (un)simple Tour Matt Nathanson with KT Tunstall at Commonwealth Room – Link
- Vincent Neil Emerson with Leon Majcen at The State Room – Link
- Ballet West’s Aladdin at Capitol Theater – Link
- Che Durena at Wise Guys – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link
Saturday the 29th:
- Science Friday Live at Eccles Theater – Link
- Ballet West’s Aladdin at Capitol Theater – Link
- Movements live at The Complex – Link
- Che Durena at Wise Guys – Link
- Doxie Derby / Second Annual at Millcreek Commons – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link
Sunday the 30th:
- Faetooth with Iress and Glossa at The State Room – Link
Farmers Markets:
2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link