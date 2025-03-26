Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 26th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 28th:

Dancing with the Stars at Eccles Theater

Saint Motel at The Depot

Snow Patrol at The Union

Saturday the 29th:

Movements – Saturday, March 29 at The Complex

Make Them Suffer – The Complex

Role Model – The Union Event Center

On Sale Wednesday at 10am :

Stand Society Presents: BEST SONG EVER 1D dance party at The Depot on Friday, May 16th

On sale Friday at 10am:

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – The Depot on September 27 th

Thievery Corporation – The Depot June 6 th

Decades of Distortion: A tribute to 80’s and 90’s Hardrock/ grunge – May 31 st at The Depot

Five For Fighting + Vertical Horizon – August 22 at The Union Event Center

Primus – July 7 at Sandy Amphitheater

John Legend – November 20 – Maverik Center

On Sale Saturday at 10am:

Jojo Siwa at The Depot on August 5th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

Princess Tea at The Grand – through 3/30 – Link

2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link

ZooLuminate : Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link

Friday the 28th:

King of (un)simple Tour Matt Nathanson with KT Tunstall at Commonwealth Room – Link

Vincent Neil Emerson with Leon Majcen at The State Room – Link

Ballet West’s Aladdin at Capitol Theater – Link

Che Durena at Wise Guys – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link

Saturday the 29th:

Science Friday Live at Eccles Theater – Link

Ballet West’s Aladdin at Capitol Theater – Link

Movements live at The Complex – Link

Che Durena at Wise Guys – Link

Doxie Derby / Second Annual at Millcreek Commons – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link

Sunday the 30th:

Faetooth with Iress and Glossa at The State Room – Link

Farmers Markets:

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link