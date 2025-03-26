Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for March 26th, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 28th: 

  • Dancing with the Stars at Eccles Theater
  • Saint Motel at The Depot
  • Snow Patrol at The Union

Saturday the 29th:  

  • Movements – Saturday, March 29 at The Complex
  • Make Them Suffer – The Complex
  • Role Model – The Union Event Center

 

On Sale Wednesday at 10am :

  • Stand Society Presents: BEST SONG EVER 1D dance party at The Depot on Friday, May 16th

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club – The Depot on September 27th
  • Thievery Corporation – The Depot June 6th
  • Decades of Distortion: A tribute to 80’s and 90’s Hardrock/ grunge – May 31st at The Depot
  • Five For Fighting + Vertical Horizon – August 22 at The Union Event Center
  • Primus – July 7 at Sandy Amphitheater
  • John Legend – November 20 – Maverik Center

On Sale Saturday at 10am:

  • Jojo Siwa at The Depot on August 5th

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Princess Tea at The Grand – through 3/30 – Link 
  • 2025 Plazapalooza Spring Concert Series – every weekend through 5/18 – Link
  • ZooLuminate: Where the Wild Things Glow at Hogle Zoo – through 5/26 – Link 

Friday the 28th:   

  • King of (un)simple Tour Matt Nathanson with KT Tunstall at Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Vincent Neil Emerson with Leon Majcen at The State Room – Link 
  • Ballet West’s Aladdin at Capitol Theater – Link
  • Che Durena at Wise Guys – Link
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link

Saturday the 29th: 

  • Science Friday Live at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Ballet West’s Aladdin at Capitol Theater – Link
  • Movements live at The Complex – Link 
  • Che Durena at Wise Guys – Link 
  • Doxie Derby / Second Annual at Millcreek Commons – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Allen Americans at Maverik Center – Link 

Sunday the 30th: 

  • Faetooth with Iress and Glossa at The State Room – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

2024-25 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway – Sat’s 11/09-04/19 – Link 

