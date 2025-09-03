Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 3rd, 2025

Homepage Feature 1

Radio from Hell's Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 5th: 

  • Billy Idol w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts – Friday, September 5th – Utah First

Saturday the 6th: 

  • MC Magic & Lil Rob – Saturday, September 6th – The Depot
  • The Offspring w/ Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory – Utah First

Sunday the 7th: 

  •  Anthony Green Sunday, September 7 – Urban Lounge

 

On Sale Friday at 10am MT 

  • Zara Larsson – Tuesday, March 10th – at The Depot

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • Pulp Fiction vs. SLC Punk
  • Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link 
  • 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link 
  • 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
  • Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link 
  • Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire at Maverik Center – 9/06-9/07 – Link 
  • Utah’s Own Rodeo 2025 at Utah Fair Grounds – Link 
  • Salt Lake Greek Festival 2025 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church – 9/05-9/07 – Link 

Friday the 5th:    

  • The Dying Breed Tour Wade Forster with Stillhouse Junkies at The State Room – Link 
  • Ondara Presents… The Jet Stone Conspiracy with Noah Vonne at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Soundwell – Link 
  • Steppin’ on Main: Trash Panda Drum Group at Eccle Theater – Link
  • 90’s Block Party at Trolley Square – Link 
  • Something’s Brewing at Nature Center at Pia Okwai – Link 

Saturday the 6th: 

  • Purna Rai & The Band (ALL AGES) at The Commonwealth Room – Link 
  • Walter Trout at The State Room – Link 
  • EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN live at The Complex – Link 
  • V2 Presents – GRABBITZ: BIG EPIC TOUR at Soundwell – Link 
  • Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • The Movement and Tribal Seeds – Coast 2 Coast Summer Tour at Granary live – Link
  • Afro Utah Festival 2025 at Library Square – Link 
  • 9/11 Heroes Run 5K at East River Front Park – Link 
  • Utah Utes Football vs. Cal Poly at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link 

Sunday the 7th: 

  • TERROR REID live at The Complex – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link 
  • Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link 
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
  • 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link
