Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 3rd, 2025

Friday the 5th:

Billy Idol w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts – Friday, September 5th – Utah First

Saturday the 6th:

MC Magic & Lil Rob – Saturday, September 6 th – The Depot

The Offspring w/ Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory – Utah First

Sunday the 7th:

Anthony Green Sunday, September 7 – Urban Lounge

On Sale Friday at 10am MT

Zara Larsson – Tuesday, March 10th – at The Depot

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link Pulp Fiction vs. SLC Punk

Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link

2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link

2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link

Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire at Maverik Center – 9/06-9/07 – Link

Utah’s Own Rodeo 2025 at Utah Fair Grounds – Link

Salt Lake Greek Festival 2025 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church – 9/05-9/07 – Link

Friday the 5th:

The Dying Breed Tour Wade Forster with Stillhouse Junkies at The State Room – Link

Ondara Presents… The Jet Stone Conspiracy with Noah Vonne at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Soundwell – Link

Steppin’ on Main: Trash Panda Drum Group at Eccle Theater – Link

90’s Block Party at Trolley Square – Link

Something’s Brewing at Nature Center at Pia Okwai – Link

Saturday the 6th:

Purna Rai & The Band (ALL AGES) at The Commonwealth Room – Link

Walter Trout at The State Room – Link

EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN live at The Complex – Link

V2 Presents – GRABBITZ: BIG EPIC TOUR at Soundwell – Link

Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party at Metro Music Hall – Link

The Movement and Tribal Seeds – Coast 2 Coast Summer Tour at Granary live – Link

Afro Utah Festival 2025 at Library Square – Link

9/11 Heroes Run 5K at East River Front Park – Link

Utah Utes Football vs. Cal Poly at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link

Sunday the 7th:

TERROR REID live at The Complex – Link

