Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar for September 3rd, 2025

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 5th:
- Billy Idol w/ Joan Jett & the Blackhearts – Friday, September 5th – Utah First
Saturday the 6th:
- MC Magic & Lil Rob – Saturday, September 6th – The Depot
- The Offspring w/ Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory – Utah First
Sunday the 7th:
- Anthony Green Sunday, September 7 – Urban Lounge
On Sale Friday at 10am MT
- Zara Larsson – Tuesday, March 10th – at The Depot
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 2025 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- Pulp Fiction vs. SLC Punk
- Snowbird’s Oktoberfest 2025 08/09-10/12 – Link
- 2025 Summer Bazaar at Millcreek Common – Sundays through 9/28 – Link
- 2025 Big Cottonwood Canyon Flea Market at Brighton Resort through 9/28 – Link
- Not Oktoberfest at Brighton Resort 9/6-10/12- Link
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow-N-Fire at Maverik Center – 9/06-9/07 – Link
- Utah’s Own Rodeo 2025 at Utah Fair Grounds – Link
- Salt Lake Greek Festival 2025 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church – 9/05-9/07 – Link
Friday the 5th:
- The Dying Breed Tour Wade Forster with Stillhouse Junkies at The State Room – Link
- Ondara Presents… The Jet Stone Conspiracy with Noah Vonne at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Jason Boland & The Stragglers at Soundwell – Link
- Steppin’ on Main: Trash Panda Drum Group at Eccle Theater – Link
- 90’s Block Party at Trolley Square – Link
- Something’s Brewing at Nature Center at Pia Okwai – Link
Saturday the 6th:
- Purna Rai & The Band (ALL AGES) at The Commonwealth Room – Link
- Walter Trout at The State Room – Link
- EMO NIGHT BROOKLYN live at The Complex – Link
- V2 Presents – GRABBITZ: BIG EPIC TOUR at Soundwell – Link
- Hot In Herre: 2000s Dance Party at Metro Music Hall – Link
- The Movement and Tribal Seeds – Coast 2 Coast Summer Tour at Granary live – Link
- Afro Utah Festival 2025 at Library Square – Link
- 9/11 Heroes Run 5K at East River Front Park – Link
- Utah Utes Football vs. Cal Poly at Rice Eccles Stadium – Link
Sunday the 7th:
- TERROR REID live at The Complex – Link
Farmers Markets:
- Murray Farmers Market – Friday and Saturdays – Link
- Downtown Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 8-2pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market 2025 – Saturday’s 9-1pm – Link
- 2025 Sunnyvale Farmers Market – Saturday’s 10:-1:30pm – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sunday’s 9-1pm – Link