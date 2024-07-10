Radio From Hell

Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar

Posted on

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Brought to you by:

Friday the 12th: 

  • Midnight Memories One Direction Night at The Depot (18+)

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Marc E. Bassy and Skizzy Mars – September 17 at The Complex
  • The Devil Wears Prada – November 19 at The Depot
  • The Ghost Inside – December 3 at The Depot
  • Twin Temple – October 8 Metro Music Hall
  • Andrew Schulz (second late show – 9:30pm) October 26 at Kingsbury Hall

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • 14th Annual Skate Deck Show at Urban Arts Gallery – date vary through 8/4 – Link 
  • 2024 Mt. Majestic Music Series at Brighton Resort – dates vary through 8/11 – Link 
  • Roller Skate Nights at Gallivan Center – Dates vary through 7/30 – Link 
  • 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link 
    • This Weeks Movies: Pulp Fiction vs. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
  • Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ball Park – link 

Friday the 12th: 

  • SoJo Glow Run 5K/10K – 2024 at Mulligan’s Golf Course – Link 
  • Venture Out Friday Twilight Market and ‘Incredibles 2’ Movie at Tanner Park – Link 

Saturday the 13th: 

  • Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit with Adeem the Artist at Deer Valley – Link 
  • The Elton Experience at Kingsbury Hall – Link 
  • Holladay Summer Concert Series 2024 at City Park – Link 
  • 2nd Annual Real Salt Lake Taco & Margarita Festival at America First Fields – Link 

Sunday the 14th: 

  • Ziggy Marley with Lettuce at Deer Valley – Link 
  • 2024 Outdoor Concert Series: Portugal. The Man at Red Butte – Link 

Farmers Markets

  • Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19thLink
  • 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12thLink 
  • 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12thLink 
  • Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link 
  • 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13thLink 
  • Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13thLink 
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top