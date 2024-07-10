Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 12th:

Midnight Memories One Direction Night at The Depot (18+)

On sale Friday at 10am:

Marc E. Bassy and Skizzy Mars – September 17 at The Complex

The Devil Wears Prada – November 19 at The Depot

The Ghost Inside – December 3 at The Depot

Twin Temple – October 8 Metro Music Hall

Andrew Schulz (second late show – 9:30pm) October 26 at Kingsbury Hall

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community:

14th Annual Skate Deck Show at Urban Arts Gallery – date vary through 8/4 – Link

2024 Mt. Majestic Music Series at Brighton Resort – dates vary through 8/11 – Link

Roller Skate Nights at Gallivan Center – Dates vary through 7/30 – Link

2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link This Weeks Movies: Pulp Fiction vs. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ball Park – link

SoJo Glow Run 5K/10K – 2024 at Mulligan’s Golf Course – Link

Venture Out Friday Twilight Market and ‘Incredibles 2’ Movie at Tanner Park – Link

Saturday the 13th:

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit with Adeem the Artist at Deer Valley – Link

The Elton Experience at Kingsbury Hall – Link

Holladay Summer Concert Series 2024 at City Park – Link

2nd Annual Real Salt Lake Taco & Margarita Festival at America First Fields – Link

Sunday the 14th:

Ziggy Marley with Lettuce at Deer Valley – Link

2024 Outdoor Concert Series: Portugal. The Man at Red Butte – Link

