Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Friday the 12th:
- Midnight Memories One Direction Night at The Depot (18+)
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Marc E. Bassy and Skizzy Mars – September 17 at The Complex
- The Devil Wears Prada – November 19 at The Depot
- The Ghost Inside – December 3 at The Depot
- Twin Temple – October 8 Metro Music Hall
- Andrew Schulz (second late show – 9:30pm) October 26 at Kingsbury Hall
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- 14th Annual Skate Deck Show at Urban Arts Gallery – date vary through 8/4 – Link
- 2024 Mt. Majestic Music Series at Brighton Resort – dates vary through 8/11 – Link
- Roller Skate Nights at Gallivan Center – Dates vary through 7/30 – Link
- 2024 Summer Showdown at Broadway Theater – Link
- This Weeks Movies: Pulp Fiction vs. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Salt Lake Bees vs. Sacramento River Cats at Smith’s Ball Park – link
Friday the 12th:
- SoJo Glow Run 5K/10K – 2024 at Mulligan’s Golf Course – Link
- Venture Out Friday Twilight Market and ‘Incredibles 2’ Movie at Tanner Park – Link
Saturday the 13th:
- Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit with Adeem the Artist at Deer Valley – Link
- The Elton Experience at Kingsbury Hall – Link
- Holladay Summer Concert Series 2024 at City Park – Link
- 2nd Annual Real Salt Lake Taco & Margarita Festival at America First Fields – Link
Sunday the 14th:
- Ziggy Marley with Lettuce at Deer Valley – Link
- 2024 Outdoor Concert Series: Portugal. The Man at Red Butte – Link
Farmers Markets
- Downtown Farmers Market 2024 – Saturdays 8am-2pm through Oct. 19th – Link
- 2024 Daybreak Farmers Market – Saturdays 10am – 2pm through Oct. 12th – Link
- 2024 Sunnyvale Farmers Market at Sunnyvale Park – Sat 10:30-1:30 through Oct. 12th – Link
- Sandy City Farmers Market at Sandy Amphitheater – Sat 9-1pm through Oct. 19th- Link
- 9th West Farmer’s Market 2024 – Sundays 10am – 3pm through Oct 13th – Link
- Wheeler Farm Farmers Market – Sundays 9am-1pm through Oct. 13th – Link