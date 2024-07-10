Boner of the Day for July 10th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: I JUST FOLLOWED THE GOOGLE.
An unidentified Utah man was found stuck on a dirt road near Strawberry Peak after Google gave him directions for a “shortcut.” Search and rescue responded, and the man was not injured. However, it took over three hours to conduct the rescue.
via NBC News
Boner Candidate #2: FURTHER EVIDENCE THAT THE RICH ARE STUPID.
It is a wonder by many folks that have a lot of money that if they are somehow preserved, will they be the same person, and will their money mean anything? Many people, about 500 or so, have already been cryogenically frozen, with many others planning on doing so, one of them being a man named Steve LeBel. “I really want to figure out a solution, otherwise I’ll be in there with my fingers crossed, hoping there’s money left over, 200 years from now, to pay for the resurrection process,” said LeBel. Many different placed in in the United States allow the trusts for cryogenic preservation for only a few hundred years, while some go up to 1,000 years.
via Yahoo!
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: TRUMP IS THE KING OF LYING LIARS LYING.
Recently on social media, Donald Trump said that he doesn’t know what Project 2025 is. “I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it,” said Trump. Many, however, don’t believe this claim at all. Project 2025 has been thought up by and endorsed by many people associated with Trump and are also supporters of Trump. John McEntee, who was the director of White House Presidential Personnel Office during the Trump administration, is one of the main people involved with Project 2025.
via ABC News