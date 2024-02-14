Radio From Hello Concert and Community Calendar | 2.14.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 17th:

Justin Bieber Night at The Depot – 18+

On sale Thursday at 10am:

FEID – May 15th – Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

Marcus King – May 17 at The Complex

at The Complex Cumbiatron: The Cumbia Rave – April 12 at The Depot – 21+

Michael Marcagi – May 14 at Urban Lounge – 21+

Helmet w/Cro-Mags – April 19 at Soundwell

Santana – Counting Crows – August 21 at Utah First

Community:

Swan Lake at Capitol Theater 2/09-2/17 – Link

Utah Grizzlies vs. Wheeling Nailers at Maverik Center – Link 16 th – Ink Against Cancer Night Game Night – Link



Friday the 16th:

John Craigie (Night 1) 2024 Winter Tour with special guest Daniel Rodriguez at The State Room – Link

Colin Quinn at Wise Guys – Link

WWE SmackDown at Delta Center – Link

Saturday the 17th:

John Craigie (Night 2) 2024 Winter Tour with special guest Daniel Rodriguez at The State Room – Link

Mark Normand – Ya Don’t Say Tour at Eccles Theater – Link

Colin Quinn at Wise Guys – Link

Sunday the 18th:

John Craigie (Night 3) 2024 Winter Tour with special guest Daniel Rodriguez at The State Room – Link

Plane White T’s at Urban Lounge – Link

