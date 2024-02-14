Radio From Hello Concert and Community Calendar | 2.14.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Saturday the 17th:
- Justin Bieber Night at The Depot – 18+
On sale Thursday at 10am:
- FEID – May 15th – Delta Center
On sale Friday at 10am:
- Marcus King – May 17 at The Complex
- Cumbiatron: The Cumbia Rave – April 12 at The Depot – 21+
- Michael Marcagi – May 14 at Urban Lounge – 21+
- Helmet w/Cro-Mags – April 19 at Soundwell
- Santana – Counting Crows – August 21 at Utah First
Other Concerts and Community Events
Community:
- Swan Lake at Capitol Theater 2/09-2/17 – Link
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Wheeling Nailers at Maverik Center – Link
- 16th – Ink Against Cancer Night Game Night – Link
Friday the 16th:
- John Craigie (Night 1) 2024 Winter Tour with special guest Daniel Rodriguez at The State Room – Link
- Colin Quinn at Wise Guys – Link
- WWE SmackDown at Delta Center – Link
Saturday the 17th:
- John Craigie (Night 2) 2024 Winter Tour with special guest Daniel Rodriguez at The State Room – Link
- Mark Normand – Ya Don’t Say Tour at Eccles Theater – Link
- Colin Quinn at Wise Guys – Link
Sunday the 18th:
- John Craigie (Night 3) 2024 Winter Tour with special guest Daniel Rodriguez at The State Room – Link
- Plane White T’s at Urban Lounge – Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20th – Link