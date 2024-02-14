Homepage Feature 1

Radio From Hello Concert and Community Calendar | 2.14.2024

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Saturday the 17th:

  • Justin Bieber Night at The Depot – 18+

 

On sale Thursday at 10am:

  • FEID – May 15th – Delta Center

On sale Friday at 10am:

  • Marcus King – May 17 at The Complex
  • Cumbiatron: The Cumbia Rave – April 12 at The Depot – 21+
  • Michael Marcagi  – May 14 at Urban Lounge – 21+
  • Helmet w/Cro-Mags – April 19 at Soundwell
  • Santana – Counting Crows – August 21 at Utah First

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Other Concerts and Community Events

Community: 

  • Swan Lake at Capitol Theater 2/09-2/17 – Link 
  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Wheeling Nailers at Maverik Center – Link 
    • 16th – Ink Against Cancer Night Game Night – Link 

Friday the 16th:   

  • John Craigie (Night 1) 2024 Winter Tour with special guest Daniel Rodriguez at The State Room – Link 
  • Colin Quinn at Wise Guys – Link 
  • WWE SmackDown at Delta Center – Link 

Saturday the 17th:    

  • John Craigie (Night 2) 2024 Winter Tour with special guest Daniel Rodriguez at The State Room – Link 
  • Mark Normand – Ya Don’t Say Tour at Eccles Theater – Link 
  • Colin Quinn at Wise Guys – Link 

Sunday the 18th: 

  • John Craigie (Night 3) 2024 Winter Tour with special guest Daniel Rodriguez at The State Room – Link 
  • Plane White T’s at Urban Lounge – Link 

Farmers Markets: 

  • 2023-24 Winter Farmers Market at The Gateway Sat’s – Nov 11th – April 20thLink 
