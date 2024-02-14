Boner of the Day for February 14th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: BUT YOU ARE TEARING DOWN SOCIETY OVER THIS
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson was at a campaign event recently when he brought up the situation of a transgender woman using bathrooms in public places and spaces. “We’re going to defend women in this state. That means if you’re a man on Friday night, and all of a sudden Saturday you feel like a woman and you want to go in the women’s bathroom in the hall, you will be arrested — or whatever we got to do to you,” said Robinson. He then continued on to say, “if you are confused [about which bathroom to use], find a corner outside somewhere. I’m sorry, we’re not tearing society down because of this.” People at the event laughed and cheered when this was said.
Boner Candidate #2: THE GREAT REPLACEMENT
Michigan State Representative Josh Schriver lost his staff and committee due to a racist social media post. The post consisted of a map of the globe and black and white figures on the map, with the black figures outnumbering the white ones and the words, “The great replacement!” written on it. ““Representative Schriver has a history of promoting debunked theories and dangerous rhetoric that jeopardizes the safety of Michigan residents and contributes to a hostile and uncomfortable environment for others,” said House Speaker Joe Tate. Josh Schriver has responded to the media by saying, “I’m opposed to racists, race baiters and victim politics. What I find strange is the agenda to demoralize and reduce the white portion of our population.”
Colin Jack, a St. George, Utah legislator, has left people confused with some remarks he made about coal power. “When we’re talking even about the technologies we have today, in any of our coal plants, they all have bag houses and scrubbers, and the air that comes out with the steam is cleaner than the air that gets drawn into the fireboxes. So you can think of them, if you wish, as big giant air filters that make electricity,” said Jack. However, it has been proven that coal emissions give off mercury, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. The only thing people can think of that may match Jack’s statement a little is flue gas recirculation. “It’s absurd to suggest that coal plants somehow clean the air. If that were remotely the case, we would be looking into building coal plants on the Wasatch Front so we could run them during inversions,” said climate scientist Logan Mitchell.