Sean Mean Movie Reviews for September 1st 2023

Between Two Worlds • French working-class drama • Broadway • 3 stars

It is based on French journalist Florence Aubenas’s bestselling non-fiction work Le Quai de Ouistreham, investigating rising precarity in French society through her experiences in the northern port city of Caen. via IMDB

Director: Emmanuel Carrère

Stars: Hélène Lambert, Louise Pociecka, Steve Papagiannis

Mutt • New York trans drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

Within the space of 24 hours, Feña is swept through the extremes of human emotion when people who seemed to disappear when he transitioned are suddenly back in his life. via IMDB

Director:Vuk Lungulov-Klotz

Stars: Lio Mehiel, Cole Doman, MiMi Ryder

The Equalizer 3 • Denzel Washington hurting bad people • theaters • did not see

Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. via IMDB

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Stars: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea

Bottoms • Lesbian high-school comedy spoof • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation. via IMDB

Director: Emma Seligman

Stars: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz

Next week:

• My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3

• The Nun II