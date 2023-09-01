Sean Mean Movie Reviews for September 1st 2023

Between Two Worlds • French working-class drama • Broadway • 3 stars
It is based on French journalist Florence Aubenas’s bestselling non-fiction work Le Quai de Ouistreham, investigating rising precarity in French society through her experiences in the northern port city of Caen. via IMDB
Director: Emmanuel Carrère
Stars: Hélène Lambert, Louise Pociecka, Steve Papagiannis
Mutt • New York trans drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
Within the space of 24 hours, Feña is swept through the extremes of human emotion when people who seemed to disappear when he transitioned are suddenly back in his life. via IMDB
Director:Vuk Lungulov-Klotz
Stars: Lio Mehiel, Cole Doman, MiMi Ryder
The Equalizer 3 • Denzel Washington hurting bad people • theaters • did not see
Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia. via IMDB
Director: Antoine Fuqua
Stars: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea
Bottoms • Lesbian high-school comedy spoof • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
Two unpopular queer high school students start a fight club to have sex before graduation. via IMDB
Director: Emma Seligman
Stars: Rachel Sennott, Ayo Edebiri, Ruby Cruz
