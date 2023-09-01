Boner of the Day for September 1st, 2023

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S HOWDY DOODY TIME
A Nebraskan was pulled over for having a ginormous bull riding inside a Ford Crown Victoria. It was big enough to be flopped outside the car. Reports advised the man, Lee Meyer, has the car modified to transport the bull as he’s used the car in multiple parades. Not to mention Lee had won Best Car Entry at Nebraska’s Big Rodeo Parade last year. The bull’s name was later released which is “Howdy Doody”. Officers were not won over by Howdy Doody, or the Best Car Entry, to let them continue to ride down the highway. There was bull dung all over the majority of the car.
via Fox 13
Boner Candidate #2: YOU CAN MESS WITH MY WIFE BUT DON’T MESS WITH MY WATER.
Utah Legislator, Carl Albrecht, takes water issues seriously enough to bring a double barreled shotgun to a meeting. When questioned about the incident, Carl claimed, “I was just trying to add a little humor to the agenda, so I brought my old double barrel shotgun in with my action open and set it there on the podium. I referred to it once only, [when I said] that people get shot over water and you can mess with my wife but don’t mess with my water.” One local water official wasn’t impressed when he said, “I guess we got to start taking pistols to water meetings.”
Boner Candidate #3: CARLSON, YOU LITTLE TUCKER
Tucker Carlson is claiming the media is biased again, when he claimed former President Barack Obama was blatantly smoking crack, and having gay sex. What Carlson purported, “Nobody reported it, not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs, but because the Obama campaign said anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign, so, they didn’t report on it.” Tucker also pointed to Larry Sinclair’s book, where he claimed Obama bought crack from him and they had sex in 1999. Larry Sinclair, who was sentenced to prison for forgery, fraud and larceny.
via Daily Mail