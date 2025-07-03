Sean Means For June 3rd, 2025

Arthouse:

40 Acres • post-apocalyptic family drama • some theaters • 3 1/2 stars

A film that follows a family of African American famers who settled in rural Canada after the first Civil War. Two hundred years later, they are trying to survive in decimated future.

Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Kataem O’conner, Michael Greyeyes

Director: R.T. Throne

Everywhere:

Jurassic World: Rebirth • More dinosaurs • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Follows a covert ops team led by Zora Bennett as they venture to secure genetic material from dinosaurs for medical advancements, set against a backdrop of ecological change and corporate greed.

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali

Director: Gareth Edwards

Next week: