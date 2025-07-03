Sean Means For June 3rd, 2025

Arthouse:
40 Acres • post-apocalyptic family drama • some theaters • 3 1/2 stars
A film that follows a family of African American famers who settled in rural Canada after the first Civil War. Two hundred years later, they are trying to survive in decimated future.
Starring: Danielle Deadwyler, Kataem O’conner, Michael Greyeyes
Director: R.T. Throne
Everywhere:
Jurassic World: Rebirth • More dinosaurs • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
Follows a covert ops team led by Zora Bennett as they venture to secure genetic material from dinosaurs for medical advancements, set against a backdrop of ecological change and corporate greed.
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Ed Skrein, Mahershala Ali
Director: Gareth Edwards
Next week:
- Superman
- Kill the Jockey