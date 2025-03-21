Sean Means For March 21st, 2025

Snow White • Live-action remake of Disney classic • theaters • 3 stars
A princess joins forces with the seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her crul stepmother, the Evil Queen.
Starring: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Emilia Faucher
Directed By: Marc Webb
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl • Zambian feminist drama • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
On Becoming a Guinea Fowl is a surreal and emotional film that explores on family’s pent-up trauma. The ensuing funeral brings dozens of relatives together.
Starring: Susan Chardy, Roy Chisha, Maggie Mulubwa, Blessings Bhamjee
Directed By: Rungano Nyoni
Universal Language • Absurdist Canadian drama/comedy • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
In a mysterious and surreal interzone somewhere between Tehran and Winniepeg, the lives of multiple characters interweave with each other.
Starring: Matthew Rankin, Bernard Arene, Baharan BaniAhmadi
Directed By: Matthew Rankin
Next week:
• Death of a Unicorn
• The Penguin Lessons
• The Woman in the Yard