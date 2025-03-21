Sean Means For March 21st, 2025

Snow White • Live-action remake of Disney classic • theaters • 3 stars

A princess joins forces with the seven dwarfs to liberate her kingdom from her crul stepmother, the Evil Queen.

Starring: Rachel Zegler, Gal Gadot, Emilia Faucher

Directed By: Marc Webb

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl • Zambian feminist drama • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl is a surreal and emotional film that explores on family’s pent-up trauma. The ensuing funeral brings dozens of relatives together.

Starring: Susan Chardy, Roy Chisha, Maggie Mulubwa, Blessings Bhamjee

Directed By: Rungano Nyoni

Universal Language • Absurdist Canadian drama/comedy • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars

In a mysterious and surreal interzone somewhere between Tehran and Winniepeg, the lives of multiple characters interweave with each other.

Starring: Matthew Rankin, Bernard Arene, Baharan BaniAhmadi

Directed By: Matthew Rankin

Next week:

• Death of a Unicorn

• The Penguin Lessons

• The Woman in the Yard