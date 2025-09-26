Sean Means Movie Review From September 26th, 2025

Opening Sept. 26, 2025
What I saw:
• Dead of Winter – Minnesota-set kidnapping thriller – theaters – 2 1/2 stars
Directed By: Brian Kirk
Starring: Emma Thompson, Judy Greer, Marc Menchaca
• One Battle After Another – revolutionaries on the run drama – theaters – 4 stars
Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson
Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro
——
Next week:
• The Smashing Machine
• Good Boy
