Sean Means Movie Review From September 26th, 2025

Opening Sept. 26, 2025

What I saw:

 • Dead of Winter – Minnesota-set kidnapping thriller – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

Directed By: Brian Kirk

Starring: Emma Thompson, Judy Greer, Marc Menchaca

 

 • One Battle After Another – revolutionaries on the run drama – theaters – 4 stars

Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro

——

Next week:

 • The Smashing Machine

 • Good Boy

