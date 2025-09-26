Sean Means Movie Review From September 26th, 2025

Opening Sept. 26, 2025

What I saw:

• Dead of Winter – Minnesota-set kidnapping thriller – theaters – 2 1/2 stars

Directed By: Brian Kirk

Starring: Emma Thompson, Judy Greer, Marc Menchaca

• One Battle After Another – revolutionaries on the run drama – theaters – 4 stars

Directed By: Paul Thomas Anderson

Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro

——

Next week:

• The Smashing Machine

• Good Boy