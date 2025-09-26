Boners of the Day From September 26th, 2025

Boner Candidate #1:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that 20 soldiers awarded the Medal of Honor for their role in the 1890 Wounded Knee Massacre will retain their medals, despite past efforts to rescind them. The massacre, once described as a battle, resulted in the deaths of around 250 Lakota Sioux, including women and children, many of whom had already surrendered. Hegseth’s decision follows a review initiated by his predecessor, Lloyd Austin, and aligns with his broader efforts to reject recent reinterpretations of American military history. These efforts include restoring Confederate-linked symbols and figures in military spaces, despite previous moves to remove them.

Boner Candidate #2: WHEN ROBOTS ATTACK

Mark Chaney, a Southern California disability advocate with cerebral palsy, went viral after posting a video of a delivery robot repeatedly blocking his path and eventually causing a collision with his mobility scooter. The video, which has been viewed over 26 million times, sparked widespread criticism of Serve Robotics and its robots’ behavior, while also triggering online harassment and accusations that Chaney staged the incident. Serve Robotics acknowledged the incident, citing a flaw in the robot’s safety system, and pledged improvements to its navigation technology. Despite facing hate and even death threats, Chaney remains committed to advocating for accessibility and has called on the company to create an accessibility council. He emphasized that his goal was not to seek a lawsuit, but to raise awareness about the need for safer, more inclusive public spaces.

Boner Candidate #3: WE’LL SHOW ‘EM….WE’RE GONNA PORK ‘EM.

Two Syracuse University students have been charged with hate crimes after one threw a bag of pork into a Jewish fraternity house during a Rosh Hashanah celebration. The act took place at the Zeta Beta Tau house, a historically Jewish fraternity, and resulted in pork splattering on the interior wall and floor. Authorities and university officials condemned the incident, calling it a targeted hate crime rather than a prank. The students, both 18, face criminal charges and possible disciplinary action from the university.

