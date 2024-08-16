Radio From Hell

Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 16th, 2024

Opening August 16, 2024

What I saw:

• My Penguin Friend • Family adventure about a penguin • theaters • 2 1/2 stars

Based on the true story of a penguin who was rescued by a fisherman, and the two begin a friendship like no other.

Director: David Schurmann

Stars: Jean Reno, Adriana Barraza, Rochi Hernandez

 

• Alien: Romulus • sci-fi horror, part of a franchise • theaters • 3 1/2 stars

!!!EXPLICIT CONTENT WARNING!!!

Some space colonists explore an abandoned space station and run into something beyond their wildest nightmares.

Director: Fede Alvarez

Stars: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux

 

Next week:

 • The Crow

 • Blink Twice

 • Good One

 • Between the Temples

