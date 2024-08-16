Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 16th, 2024

Opening August 16, 2024
What I saw:
• My Penguin Friend • Family adventure about a penguin • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
Based on the true story of a penguin who was rescued by a fisherman, and the two begin a friendship like no other.
Director: David Schurmann
Stars: Jean Reno, Adriana Barraza, Rochi Hernandez
• Alien: Romulus • sci-fi horror, part of a franchise • theaters • 3 1/2 stars
!!!EXPLICIT CONTENT WARNING!!!
Some space colonists explore an abandoned space station and run into something beyond their wildest nightmares.
Director: Fede Alvarez
Stars: Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux