Boner of the Day for August 16th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: EARTHQUAKES POSE A BIG DANGER HERE IN UTAH. THAT’S WHY WE DISBANDED THE SEISMIC SAFETY COMMISSION
In March of 2020, Utah experienced an earthquake that left many people scared for what could come next. As most Utahns probably heard growing up, The Big One is coming, which leaves a lot of people living in fear since it is unclear when it will happen. Based on research, it is shown that some, if not all structures built before the 1970s will not survive The Big One. However, unfortunately, the Seismic Safety Commission has been voted to be disbanded. “This vote confuses me. Why wouldn’t you want to protect the people in the state of Utah?” said Senator Kathleen Riebe
Boner Candidate #2: YEAH, THEY ARE WAY BEYOND COUPLES THERAPY
A Minnesota woman named Veronica Gast has been charged with second-degree assault after a running over her boyfriend with her car. The couple had been fighting in the car on their way to couples therapy when Gast pulled over and told her boyfriend to get out. The victim said as he was walking in front of the car, Gast ran him over, resulting in injuries to his back and elbow. When questioned by police, Gast said that she did hit her boyfriend with the car, but it was an accident and only happened because she was upset.
via New York Post
Boner Candidate #3: THE CHIEF WAS FOUND GUILTY OF MISUSING PUBLIC FUNDS. SO WE NAMED THE FIRE STATION TO HONOR HIM.
In Bluffdale, Utah, fire chief John Calvin Roberts has a fire station named after him, but many are saying the name should be changed, since Roberts was charged in 2022 for misuse of public funds. “Things are very heated. The city is very divided, very noticeably. It was interesting to listen to some of the comments in there, people saying: ‘Well, we need to get rid of this because it will unite the city,’ which is completely false,” said Tammy Rasmussen, a Bluffdale resident. However, many believe that Roberts copping to a felony means he should be able to keep his name on the building.
via KSL