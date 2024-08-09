Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 9th, 2024

Opening August 9, 2024
What I saw:
• Borderlands • Video-game based action movie • theaters • 1 star
A video game to movie adaption, a group of outliers are on a mission to save a girl who went missing that could be the key to some major power.
Director: Eli Roth
Stars: Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Edgar Ramirez
• It Ends With Us • romance/domestic violence drama • theaters • 2 1/2 stars
Based on the Colleen Hoover book, a woman named Lily meets a handsome neurosurgeon, but then begins to realize there are parts of her traumatic childhood that keep coming up because of his behavior.
Director: Justin Baldoni
Stars: Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate
• Didi • ‘90s coming of age comedy-drama • Broadway • 3 1/2 stars
A coming-of-age film about a Taiwanese American 13-year-old boy trying to find his way to fit in as he gets ready to start high school.
Director: Sean Wang
Stars: Izaac Wang, Joan Chen, Shirley Chen
———