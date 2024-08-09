Boner of the Day for August 9th, 2024

WINNER!
Boner Candidate #1: IT’S HARD TO IMAGINE A PERSON DUMBER THAN KEVIN SORBO
Actor Kevin Sorbo took to social media early this morning in an attempt to slam Vice President Kamala Harris. In the post Sorbo said, “If Kamala really is black, have her say the N-word, let the people decide for themselves.” Sorbo has also said a few things over the past few years regarding student debt, pro-choice, CNN, pronouns, and Covid rules and regulations.
via The Poke
Boner Candidate #2: MUSK FALLS FOR FAKE NEWS AGAIN
Elon Musk posted a news story on his social media platform X, but then shortly after, deleted the post. The news story that had been posted was a fake news article made to look like an article published by England’s Daily Telegraph titled, “Keir Starmer considering building ’emergency detainment camps’ on the Falkland Islands.” Before Musk was able to delete the post, over 2 million people had viewed it as well as many screenshoting it. Former Downing Street spokesperson Alastair Campbell responded saying, “Well thank heavens for that. This is what you get when you clock on @elonmusk reposting of fake news by Britain First an actual avowedly fascist bunch of thugs. Maybe just this once a grown up took his aside and said ffs Elon can you stop behaving like a three year old? Really looking forward to his interview with Trump. Two own goals together.”
via Yahoo!
Boner Candidate #3: THE OLD EXPLODING TOILET GAG
In San Antonio, Texas, a man named Paul Alden is awaiting indictment after being charged with causing bodily injury from arson, after being accused of putting fireworks underneath toilet seats in bathrooms in two different car washes. Alden is seen on camera footage going into the restrooms, then shortly after, coming out and waiting in the lobby in view of the restroom. Alden is then seen leaving after hearing an explosion from the bathrooms. There were two women, and a little girl effected by the “prank”, but only two are known to be injured.
via New York Post