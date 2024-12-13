Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 13th, 2024

Catch Sean Means every Friday on Radio From Hell talking about what’s new in the cinema. Here are his reviews for films opening on December 13, 2024.

Artsies:

Queer | ★★★

In the 1950’s Mexico City, an American ex-pat in his late forties led a solitary life amidst a small American community. However, the arrival of a young student stirs the man into finally establishing a meaningful connection with someone. via IMDb

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Stars: Daniel Craig, Daan de Wit, Jason Schwartzman

The End | ★★★ 1/2

After decades alone, a wealthy family living in a salt mine encounters a stranger. via IMDb

Director: Joshua Oppenheimer

Stars: Tilda Swinton, Michael Shannon, George MacKay

Fartsies:

Kraven the Hunter | Not screened for critics

Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance. via IMDb

Director: J.C. Chandor

Stars: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim | ★★★

The King of Rohan, and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg. via IMDb

Director: Kenji Kamiyama

Stars: Brian Cox, Gaia Wise, Miranda Otto

Next week:

Mufasa: The Lion King

The film explores the origin story of Mufasa, the beloved lion who would become king of the Pride Lands. Told through the lens of Rafiki’s narration, the story reveals Mufasa’s humble beginnings as an orphaned cub and his journey of resilience, self-discovery, and leadership. As he grows, Mufasa learns to navigate challenges and embrace his destiny, forging the bonds of family, love, and loyalty that shape him into the lion we know from The Lion King.

This prequel dives deep into the themes of legacy and responsibility while offering a fresh perspective on the iconic world of Pride Rock.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 brings Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles together for their biggest challenge yet. The trio faces off against Shadow the Hedgehog, a powerful and enigmatic adversary unlike any they’ve encountered before. Outmatched in strength and strategy, Team Sonic must form an unexpected alliance to stop Shadow and protect the planet. This thrilling sequel continues the high-energy action and humor fans love while diving deeper into the Sonic universe​

On Christmas Day

A Complete Unknown

“A Complete Unknown,” directed by James Mangold, is an upcoming biographical drama exploring the transformative early career of Bob Dylan, portrayed by Timothée Chalamet. Set against the vibrant New York music scene of the 1960s, the film follows Dylan’s meteoric rise from a young Minnesota musician to an international folk music sensation. The story culminates with his groundbreaking electric performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965, a moment that redefined rock and roll history.

The film highlights Dylan’s struggle to balance his artistic evolution with personal and professional challenges. Featuring Elle Fanning, Edward Norton, and Monica Barbaro in key roles, the movie delves into themes of creativity, identity, and the cultural impact of music during a pivotal era​.

Nosferatu

The 2024 film Nosferatu, directed by Robert Eggers, reimagines the 1922 silent horror classic. This gothic tale centers on the obsessive relationship between Ellen Hutter (played by Lily-Rose Depp) and the terrifying vampire Count Orlok (Bill Skarsgård). Thomas Hutter (Nicholas Hoult), Ellen’s husband, encounters Orlok during a business trip to the vampire’s castle. His suspicions of Orlok’s supernatural nature grow, especially after the Count follows him back to his hometown in Germany.

The film delves into themes of dread, obsession, and horror while focusing on Ellen’s mysterious connection to Orlok. Eggers’ version emphasizes her perspective, creating a story rich in gothic atmosphere and psychological tension. The visuals combine stunning cinematography, practical effects, and hauntingly beautiful production design. The cast also includes Willem Dafoe as a vampire hunter and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in a supporting role.

Eggers brings his signature artistic style, blending modern horror techniques with the chilling legacy of the original Nosferatu.

Babygirl

Babygirl, directed by Halina Reijn, is an erotic thriller that follows Romy, a high-powered CEO (played by Nicole Kidman), as she embarks on a risky affair with a much younger intern named Samuel (Harris Dickinson). This relationship threatens to unravel her carefully constructed life, jeopardizing both her family and career. The story explores themes of power, vulnerability, and the consequences of crossing professional and personal boundaries.

The movie has been praised for its raw performances, particularly Kidman’s portrayal of Romy as a complex and daring character, and Dickinson’s unsettling charisma. The film balances sensuality and tension while providing sharp commentary on the dynamics of desire and control.

